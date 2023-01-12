Skip to main content

How to Watch: No. 4 Alabama Basketball vs. LSU

Everything you need to know about the upcoming matchup between the Crimson Tide and Tigers.

For just the second time since 1987, Alabama basketball is 4-0 in SEC play coming off an impressive 15-point win on the road at Arkansas. 

Now, the Crimson Tide gets to return to the friendly confines of Coleman Coliseum against a struggling LSU team that has dropped three games in a row under first-year head coach Matt McMahon. According to the official Alabama ticket site, this game is sold out. 

Alabama and LSU play twice each season with the first matchup this year coming in Tuscaloosa before the Crimson Tide makes the return trip in early February. 

Here's what you need to know about Saturday's matchup with the Tigers. 

How to Watch Alabama vs. LSU

Who: No. 4 Alabama (14-2, 4-0 SEC) vs. LSU (12-4, 1-3 SEC)

When: 3 p.m., Saturday

Where: Coleman Coliseum, Tuscaloosa, Alabama 

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network (Play-By-Play: Chris Stewart; Analyst: Bryan Passink). The pregame show will begin one hour prior to tipoff.

Series: Alabama leads 113-75

Last Meeting: Alabama closed the regular season with an 80-77 loss in overtime at LSU as part of a four-game losing streak to end the season for the Crimson Tide. Alabama held a three-point lead in overtime with 1:31 left, but did not score again as the Tigers closed the game on a 6-0 run. Keon Ellis led Alabama in scoring with 19 points, and Jahvon Quinerly had 16. 

Last time out, Alabama: With Alabama's lead dwindling down to just two points with a little over five minutes left, Nate Oats called a timeout. Out of the timeout, Alabama scored three straight 3-point baskets to pull away from the Razorbacks on the way to a 84-69 road win over No. 15 Arkansas. Mark Sears led Alabama in scoring with 26 points, going a perfect 10 of 10 from the free throw line. Freshmen Noah Clowney and Brandon Miller, who were responsible for the key 3-pointers, finished with 15 and 14 points respectively. 

Last time out, LSU: The Tigers lost by double-digits at home to Florida. KJ Williams had 23 points for LSU, but not much else could get going offensively for the Tigers in the 67-56 loss. LSU has now lost three in a row to Kentucky, Texas A&M and then Florida. 

Alabama leaders:

  • Scoring: Brandon Miller (18.8 ppg)
  • Rebounding: Noah Clowney (8.3 rpg)
  • Assists: Jaden Bradley (3.7 apg)

LSU leaders:

  • Scoring: KJ Williams (18.5 ppg)
  • Rebounding: KJ Williams (7.6 rpg)
  • Assists: Justice Hill (3.7 apg)

