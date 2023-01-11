Skip to main content

2022-23 SEC Men's Basketball Power Rankings: Week 10

The Alabama Crimson Tide remains atop this week's rankings but has a tough week ahead of it.

Alabama might have just played one game since the last edition of the SEC Men's Basketball Power Rankings, but the win for the Crimson Tide was enough to keep it in first place.

Alabama didn't just beat Kentucky, it decimated it. In the 78-52 win at home, the Crimson Tide seemed to have an answer for almost everything that the Wildcats threw at it. It was a dominating performance, and for that Alabama remains atop this week's rankings.

That being said, the Crimson Tide now has to go and face a very good Arkansas Razorbacks team at Bud Walton Arena on Wednesday night, then follow that with a solid LSU squad at home this Saturday. Should Alabama win all three games, though, it will command a solid hold on the conference.

Tennessee maintains its second-place position after winning on the road at South Carolina and at home against Vanderbilt. At third, the Razorbacks maintain its spot in third place. The argument can be made to but Missouri in that spot due to its superior conference record so far, but the Tigers' loss to the Razorbacks keeps Arkansas ahead — for now.

Auburn jumps from seventh to fifth. Wins against Florida and Arkansas will do that for you, even with a bad loss at Georgia. Auburn's rise can also be attributed to the fall of LSU and Kentucky — both of which lost twice over the last seven days.

Here are the full SEC Men's Basketball Power Rankings for Week 10:

2022-23 SEC Men's Basketball Power Rankings: Week 10

1. Alabama (13-2 overall, 3-0 SEC)

2. Tennessee (14-2, 4-0)

3. Arkansas (12-3, 1-2)

4. Missouri (13-2, 2-1)

Scroll to Continue

Read More

5. Auburn (13-3, 3-1)

6. Mississippi State (12-3, 1-2)

7. LSU (12-4, 1-3)

8. Georgia (11-4, 1-1)

9. Kentucky (10-6, 1-3)

10. Texas A&M (10-5, 2-0)

11. Florida (9-7, 2-2)

12. South Carolina (8-8, 1-2)

13. Vanderbilt (8-8, 1-2)

14. Ole Miss (8-8, 0-4)

Keep returning to BamaCentral every week throughout the season for updated SEC Men's Basketball Power Rankings.

In This Article (14)

Alabama Crimson Tide
Alabama Crimson Tide
Auburn Tigers
Auburn Tigers
Florida Gators
Florida Gators
Georgia Bulldogs
Georgia Bulldogs
LSU Tigers
LSU Tigers
Mississippi State Bulldogs
Mississippi State Bulldogs
Ole Miss Rebels
Ole Miss Rebels
Texas A&M Aggies
Texas A&M Aggies
Vanderbilt Commodores
Vanderbilt Commodores
South Carolina Gamecocks
South Carolina Gamecocks
Kentucky Wildcats
Kentucky Wildcats
Arkansas Razorbacks
Arkansas Razorbacks
Tennessee Volunteers
Tennessee Volunteers
Missouri Tigers
Missouri Tigers

Alabama Crimson Tide guard Jahvon Quinerly (5) shoots against Mississippi Rebels guard Daeshun Ruffin (24) during the second half at Coleman Coliseum.
All Things Bama

The Extra Point: Where Does the SEC Regular Season Championship Race Stand?

By Blake Byler
Keon Keeley
Recruiting

Alabama Leads The Way On The 2023 SI99 List

By Mason Smith
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) runs with the football after an interception during the first quarter against the New England Patriots at Acrisure Stadium.
Bama/NFL

Three Crimson Tide Products Make the NFLPA All-Pro Team

By Hunter De Siver
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) scrambles with the ball against the Green Bay Packers during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium.
Bama/NFL

Tua Tagovailoa Ruled Out For Wild Card Game

By Hunter De Siver
Nate Oats
Recruiting

Alabama Basketball Makes Cut List for Multiple Top 2024 Recruits

By Blake Byler
Big Al with CFP trophy
All Things Bama

Will CFP Expansion Provide Better-Quality Games: Just a Minute

By Joey Blackwell
Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nate Oats during first half at Coleman Coliseum. Arkansas Razorbacks head coach Eric Musselman gestures during the second half against the Missouri Tigers at Bud Walton Arena.
All Things Bama

Oats vs. Musselman: A Rivalry in the Making

By Austin Hannon
January 11, 1993: Alabama blasts Miami, Derrick Lassic (
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Wednesday, January 11, 2023

By Hunter De Siver