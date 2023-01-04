How to Watch: No. 7 Alabama Basketball Hosts Kentucky in Marquee Matchup

Now that the Alabama Crimson Tide has made it past its two Mississippi foes, it turns its attention to the benchmark program of the conference — the Kentucky Wildcats.

It hasn't been a perfect start to the season for the Wildcats (10-4, 1-1 SEC), who come into Coleman Coliseum unranked after starting the season at No. 4. Kentucky has lost games to Michigan State, No. 9 Gonzaga, No. 10 UCLA and most recently No. 20 Missouri to open SEC play.

However, the Wildcats are still the Wildcats. Even with the four early losses, Kentucky still sits at No. 17 in KenPom.

How to Watch Alabama vs. Kentucky

Who: No. 7 Alabama (12-2, 2-0 SEC) vs Kentucky (10-4, 1-1 SEC)

When: Noon CT, Saturday

Where: Coleman Coliseum

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network (Play-By-Play: Chris Stewart; Analyst: Bryan Passink). The pregame show will begin one hour prior to tipoff.

Series: Kentucky leads, 113-39

Last Meeting: The Wildcats won both matchups in 2022, defeating the Crimson Tide both in Tuscaloosa and in Lexington. The first meeting in Tuscaloosa was an ugly showing for both teams. Alabama scored a season-low 55 points and shot 3-for-30 from beyond the arc. In the return trip to Kentucky, Keon Ellis scored 28 points — but it wasn't enough. The Wildcats won 90-81 at Rupp Arena.

Last time out, Alabama: The Crimson Tide won its SEC home opener against the Ole Miss Rebels in dominating fashion, 84-62. Brandon Miller led Alabama with 17 points, with Mark Sears and Jaden Bradley right behind him, scoring 16 points and 14 points, respectively. The Crimson Tide had a season-low seven turnovers in a balanced effort. Alabama led by as many as 27 points.

Last time out, Kentucky: After losing on the road at No. 20 Missouri to start conference play, the Wildcats responded on Tuesday with a home win over LSU, 74-71. Jacob Toppin led Kentucky with 21 points on an efficient 9-for-13 shooting from the field. Oscar Tshiebwe had a typical performance of his own, finishing with 19 points and 16 rebounds. Cason Wallace and Sahvir Wheeler each scored in double figures as well. As a team, the Wildcats shot an impressive 51.9% from the field.

Alabama leaders:

Scoring: Brandon Miller (19.1 ppg)

Rebounding: Noah Clowney (8.7 rpg)

Assists: Jaden Bradley, Jahvon Quinerly (3.8 apg)

Kentucky leaders:

Scoring: Oscar Tshiebwe (16.8 ppg)

Rebounding: Oscar Tshiebwe (13.8 rpg)

Assists: Sahvir Wheeler (6.8 apg)

Team notes will be added

See Also:

The 2022-23 Edition of Alabama Basketball Shows Up Night In, Night Out

Alabama Basketball's Roster Is Not Only Deep, But Reliable

Alabama Eliminates Turnover Problem in Rout of Ole Miss