In Memoriam: Remembering Those in the Sports World We Lost in 2021

With some help from our friends, BamaCentral remembers the people from the world of sports we lost in 2020.

Before we say goodbye to 2021, a quick look back at some of the key figures from the world of sports who lost their lives, including former coaches Bobby Bowden and Howard Schnellenberger, journalist Cecil Hurt and Alabama basketball's most devoted fan, Luke Ratliff.

Cecil Hurt (1959-2021)

The legendary columnist with the Tuscaloosa News died at UAB Hospital in Birmingham on November 23 from complications from pneumonia.

Although Hurt also had the title of sports editor, it was as a columnist that Hurt made his biggest impact, as each article became a must-read for Crimson Tide fans.

In 2019, he received the Mel Allen Media Award from the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame. It honors those who made a lifetime contribution to sports through their work as a media member in the state.

The only other recipients of the award have been John Pruett (2014), George Smith (2014), Tom Roberts (2015), Ron Ingram (2017), and Paul Finebaum (2020).

For more on Cecil Hurt

Alabama Athletics

Luke Ratliff

University of Alabama student and basketball fanatic Luke Ratliff, better known to some as “Fluffopotamus,” died on April 2 due to complications from COVID-19.

He was 23.

Ratliff was a fixture at Alabama men's basketball games, donning his signature plaid jacket that was similar to those worn by former coach Winfrey “Wimp” Sanderson. He was also the head of the student section, called Crimson Chaos.

Alabama basketball dedicated a seat in his honor at Coleman Coliseum, and presented the new president of Crimson Chaos with a plaid jacket, "a tradition that will continue to take place in Ratliff’s honor."

Ratliff shared his story with BamaCentral in Feb. 2020.

Most of the following is from the National Football Foundation:

Ted Aceto

Athletics Director

Villanova University

Dec. 26, 1938 – July 1, 2021

Russell Anderson

Conference USA Assistant Commissioner

North Central College (IL)

Aug. 5, 1970 – April 5, 2021

* Otis Armstrong

2012 College Football Hall of Fame Inductee

Purdue University

Nov. 15, 1950 – Oct. 13, 2021

* Jon Arnett

2001 College Football Hall of Fame Inductee

University of Southern California

April 20, 1935 – Jan. 16, 2021

* Bobby Bowden

2006 College Football Hall of Fame Inductee

Head Football Coach

Samford, West Virginia, Florida State

Nov. 8, 1929 – Aug. 8, 2021

Alabama Athletics

Terry Brennan

Head Football Coach

University of Notre Dame

June 11, 1928 – Sept. 7, 2021

* Roger Brown

2009 College Football Hall of Fame Inductee

University of Maryland Eastern Shore

May 1, 1937 – Sept. 17, 2021

Jerry Burns

Head Football Coach

University of Iowa

Jan. 24, 1927 – May 12, 2021

Leon Burtnett

Head Football Coach

Purdue University

May 30, 1943 – June 1, 2021

Dave Campbell

Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Magazine

Waco Tribune-Herald Sports Editor

1988 FWAA Bert McGrane Award

Baylor University

March 14, 1925 – Dec. 10, 2021

* Samuel Champi

1965 NFF National Scholar-Athlete

United States Military Academy

Oct. 21, 1944 – Aug. 4, 2021

Bobby Collins

Head Football Coach

Southern Miss, Southern Methodist

Oct. 25, 1933 – Nov. 15, 2021

Irv Cross

Sports Television Pioneer

Athletics Director – Idaho State, Macalester (MN)

Former Northwestern Football Player

July 27, 1939 – Feb. 28, 2021

* Sam Cunningham

2010 College Football Hall of Fame Inductee

University of Southern California

Aug. 15, 1950 – Sept. 7, 2021

William ‘Bud’ Davis

Head Football Coach – Colorado

President – Idaho State, New Mexico

Chancellor – Oregon University System, LSU

Feb. 15, 1929 – Sept. 24, 2021

Carl DePasqua

Head Football Coach

Waynesburg (PA), Pittsburgh

Oct. 28, 1927 – Sept. 15, 2021

Bob Dole

United States Senator

Former University of Kansas Football Player

July 22, 1923 – Dec. 5, 2021

* Terry Donahue

2000 College Football Hall of Fame Inductee

Head Football Coach – UCLA

College Football Broadcaster

June 24, 1944 – July 4, 2021

Joe Lee Dunn

Head Football Coach

New Mexico, Mississippi

July 14, 1946 – Oct. 26, 2021

Jim Fassel

Head Football Coach

University of Utah

Aug. 31, 1949 – June 7, 2021

Mo Forte

Head Football Coach

North Carolina A&T, Norfolk State, Arkansas-Pine Bluff

March 1, 1947 – Feb. 26, 2021

* Bill Glass

1985 College Football Hall of Fame Inductee

Baylor University

Aug. 16, 1935 – Dec. 5, 2021

Steve Hale

Senior Bowl President & CEO

East Carolina University

April 4, 1956 – March 4, 2021

* Roger Harring

2005 College Football Hall of Fame Inductee

Head Football Coach

University of Wisconsin-La Crosse

Oct. 4, 1932 – Aug. 12, 2021

Patricia Hatchell

Educator

Wife of NFF President & CEO Steve Hatchell

Wheaton College (MA)

Sept. 6, 1947 – April 8, 2021

Jim Hess

Head Football Coach

Angelo State (TX), Stephen F. Austin, New Mexico State

Dec. 1, 1936 – Oct. 2, 2021

Charles Hollis

Sports Writer

Alabama Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame

St. Bernard College/Jacksonville State

Oct. 20, 1952 - Nov. 1, 2021

Auburn Athletics

* Gordon Hudson

2009 College Football Hall of Fame Inductee

Brigham Young University

June 22, 1962 – Sept. 27, 2021

* Sam Huff

1980 College Football Hall of Fame Inductee

West Virginia University

Oct. 4, 1934 – Nov. 13, 2021

Monte Johnson

Athletics Director

University of Kansas

Jan. 23, 1937 – May 25, 2021

* Leroy Keyes

1990 College Football Hall of Fame Inductee

Purdue University

Feb. 18, 1947 – April 15, 2021

* Charlie Krueger

1983 College Football Hall of Fame Inductee

Texas A&M University

Jan. 28, 1937 – Feb. 5, 2021

* Floyd Little

1983 College Football Hall of Fame Inductee

Syracuse University

July 4, 1942 – Jan. 1, 2021

Bill Lumpkin

Sports Writer

1997 FWAA Bert McGrane Award; ASWA Hall of Fame

University of Alabama

May 24, 1928 – April 5, 2021

John Madden

2006 Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee

Oakland Raiders head coach, 1969–1978 (including Kenny Stabler)

April 10, 1936 - December 28, 2021

Sports Illustrated

* Dicky Maegle

1979 College Football Hall of Fame Inductee

Rice University

Sept. 14, 1934 – July 4, 2021

John Marinatto

Commissioner

Big East Conference

Nov. 7, 1957 – June 12, 2021

* Fred Martinelli

2002 College Football Hall of Fame Inductee

Head Football Coach, Athletics Director

Ashland University (OH)

Feb. 15, 1929 – May 15, 2021

Gene McDowell

Head Football Coach, Athletics Director

University of Central Florida

July 4, 1940 – Jan. 26, 2021

Chuck Mills

Head Football Coach

Pomona-Pitzer (CA), Indiana (PA), U.S. Merchant Marine (NY), Utah State, Wake Forest, Southern Oregon, Coast Guard (CT)

Dec. 1, 1928 – Jan. 18, 2021

Mike Mullally

Athletics Director

Eastern Illinois, Cal State Fullerton, Boise State

April 29, 1939 – July 15, 2021

Jack Murphy

Head Football Coach

Heidelberg (OH), Toledo

Aug. 6, 1932 – Jan. 9, 2021

Frank Navarro

Head Football Coach

Williams (MA), Columbia, Wabash (IN), Princeton

Feb. 15, 1930 – May 30, 2021

Larry Naviaux

Head Football Coach

Boston University, Connecticut

Dec. 17, 1936 – Aug. 21, 2021

Wayne Nunnely

Head Football Coach

UNLV

March 29, 1952 – Feb. 16, 2021

* Gen. Ray Odierno

2013 NFF Distinguished American Award

Former U.S. Army Chief of Staff

United States Military Academy

Sept. 8, 1954 – Oct. 8, 2021

* R.L. “Buddy” Patey

2003 NFF Outstanding Football Official Award

Ohio Valley Conference Supervisor of Officials

Southeastern Conference Official

Feb. 7, 1926 – April 23, 2021

Warren Powers

Head Football Coach

Washington State, Missouri

Feb. 19, 1941 – Nov. 2, 2021

* Rudy Riska

2003 NFF Outstanding Contribution to Amateur Football Award

Heisman Trophy Trust Executive Director

Aug. 22, 1936 – Sept. 12, 2021

* J.D. Roberts

1993 College Football Hall of Fame Inductee

University of Oklahoma

Oct. 24, 1932 – May 24, 2021

Howard Schnellenberger

Head Football Coach

Miami (FL), Louisville, Oklahoma, Florida Atlantic

March 16, 1934 – March 27, 2021

Courtesy of "Who's No. 1?"

Jim Shofner

Head Football Coach

Texas Christian University

Dec. 18, 1935 – July 17, 2021

* Aurealius Thomas

1989 College Football Hall of Fame Inductee

Ohio State University

April 6, 1934 – Feb. 5, 2021

* Dr. Harry Tolly

1959 NFF National Scholar-Athlete

University of Nebraska

Dec. 4, 1937 – April 22, 2021

Glen Tuckett

Athletics Director

Brigham Young, Alabama

Dec. 11, 1927 – Oct. 25, 2021

BYU Athletics

Larry Wahl

Orange Bowl and Miami (FL) Athletics Administrator

University of Pennsylvania

April 10, 1953 – March 3, 2021

* John Weiler

2017 NFF Chapter Leadership Award

Tom Lombardo/St. Louis Chapter

Aug. 8, 1936 – June 10, 2021

Red Wilson

Head Football Coach

Elon, Duke

Sept. 26, 1925 – Jan. 8, 2021

* College Football Hall of Fame inductee or NFF award recipient