Instant Analysis: Alabama 41, Mississippi State 0

Joey Blackwell

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — It was all Alabama on Saturday night in Bryant-Denny Stadium as the No. 2 Crimson Tide crushed first-year head coach Mike Leach and his Mississippi State Bulldogs 41-0.

Alabama's offense continued to do work, accounting for 499 total yards and going 6-for-14 on third down. Quarterback Mac Jones was solid, throwing 24-for-31 with 291 yards and four touchdowns.

All four of those passing touchdowns were caught by wide receiver DeVonta Smith.

In the rushing game, running back Najee Harris ran for 119 yards on 21 attempts.

The defense for Alabama had its best outing of the season so far, limiting Mississippi State to just 200 yards. More impressively, the Crimson Tide held the Bulldogs to just 37 rushing yards.

Mississippi State turned the ball over three times, all in the second half. The last turnover was a 25-yard pick six by Surtain, putting an exclamation point on the game for Alabama as it was also the last score of the game.

Alabama head coach Nick Saban was pleased with his Crimson Tide and its win, which coincidentally was also his 69th birthday.

“[I was] really concerned about this week," Saban said. "We got a lot of guys kind of beat up, a lot of guys had to miss practice. They had to really choose energy over their feelings in this game. I was really pleased with the way we came out and played, especially in the first half, especially on defense. We did a good job of controlling the ball on offense and time of possession was great.

"The defense did a good job of getting them off the field and did a much better job on third down. Our guys did a good job of implementing what was a pretty new scheme for us to play against this team and their offense. For the most part, we did a really good job. Turnovers were a big thing in the game.

"We were able to make some big plays, explosive plays on offense, but I thought their defense really played well, played hard. They were physical, they were tough. It was a grind out there for us to play against their good zone, so it was hard for us to make big plays, but I think we did a really good job and this was a good win for us."

Bama Central's own Cary Clark and Joey Blackwell break down Alabama's win over Mississippi State from Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa.

