Instant Analysis: No. 1 Alabama 42, No. 22 Auburn 13

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — With Nick Saban quarantined in his home following a positive COVID-19 test earlier this week, offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian had big shoes to fill heading into Saturday afternoon's Iron Bowl.

And fill them he did.

The Crimson Tide's offense didn't miss a beat in Saban's absence, totaling 445 yards and dominating the Tigers in the 42-13 win.

Alabama quarterback Mac Jones threw 18-for-26 with 302 yards and five touchdowns. Combine that with no interceptions, and Jones put together a Heisman-worthy performance that no doubt helped him cut down the distance between himself and Florida's Kyle Trask.

DeVonta Smith also shined, catching all seven of his targets for 171 yards and two touchdowns. Smith's night was highlighted by a 66-yard reception that saw him turn the corner and put his fleet feet on display.

On the ground, Najee Harris once again led the Alabama stable with 11 attempts for 96 yards and a touchdown. The score for Harris came in the third quarter, a 39-yard rush that drained the life out of the Tigers defense heading into the fourth quarter.

The Crimson Tide's defense was no slouch, either. Alabama's pass rush was on full display, holding Nix to 227 yards and no touchdowns in the air. Nix was hurried nine times and sacked a total of three times, a season-high for the Crimson Tide.

The Crimson Tide also intercepted Nix twice.

Bama Central staff writers Tyler Martin and Joey Blackwell break down the 2020 Iron Bowl from Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa.