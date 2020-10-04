Instant Analysis: Alabama 52, Texas A&M 24

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — It was all Alabama on Saturday afternoon in Tuscaloosa, with the No. 2 Crimson Tide prevailing over the No. 13 Texas A & M Aggies by a score of 52-24.

Alabama quarterback Mac Jones continued to impress on offense, going 20-for-27 with 435 passing yards and four touchdowns. Jones also threw an interception on the first play of the second quarter but bounced back impressively and led the Crimson Tide down the field to keep Alabama ahead at the half.

Wide receivers John Metchie III and Jaylen Waddle had productive days, with Metchie accounting for five receptions for 181 yards and two touchdowns while Waddle made his mark with six receptions for 63 yards and a touchdown.

On the defensive side of the football, defensive back Daniel Wright had a crucial interception returned for a touchdown in the middle of the second quarter that revived the Crimson Tide's energy and changed momentum in favor of Alabama.

Alabama's offense continued to impress against Texas A & M, but its defense continued to show holes that need to be patched up as the Crimson Tide travels to Oxford, Miss. to take on first-year head coach Lane Kiffin and his Rebels.

Lane Kiffin of course is a former assistant coach to Nick Saban, as is Jimbo Fisher, the Aggies' head coach. In fact, with Saban's win over Fisher on Saturday, Saban is now a perfect 20-0 against his former assistants.

The Crimson Tide will look to keep that streak alive, but might have some issues if its defense cannot fix some loose ends this week.

BamaCentral's own Tyler Martin and Joey Blackwell discuss the Crimson Tide's Week 2 victory over the Aggies from the steps of Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa.