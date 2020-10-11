Instant Analysis: Alabama 63, Ole Miss 48

OXFORD, Miss. — While Alabama football's offense and defense might be two sides of the same coin, one side of the coin has seen a little bit more wear and tear than the other.

The Crimson Tide's offense put on an absolute clinic, totaling 723 yards and scoring 63 points. Senior running back Najee Harris played the game of his career, rushing for 206 yards and tying the program record for most rushing touchdowns in a game with five.

Redshirt-junior quarterback Mac Jones continued to be dominant from behind the line of scrimmage, throwing for 417 passing yards and two touchdowns. For the game, Jones was 28-for-32 and had a passing rating of 217.6.

The game marks the first time in Crimson Tide program history that a quarterback has thrown for 400 or more yards in back-to-back games.

Two Alabama wide receivers had games with over 100 receiving yards. Senior DeVonta Smith totaled 164 receiving yards and a touchdown while junior Jaylen Waddle accounted for 120 yards of his own.

It should be noted that Smith also had a rushing touchdown, a 14-yard score in the fourth quarter.

All of that being said, Alabama's defense was the rough side of the coin.

The Crimson Tide gave up 647 total yards to the Rebels. The 48 points put up by Ole Miss is the most-ever by the Crimson Tide in the Nick Saban era.

Missed tackles and missed opportunities by the defense were in abundance on both sides. After the game, senior linebacker Dylan Moses emphasized that his team simply has to do better.

Georgia heads to Tuscaloosa to take on Alabama in Bryant-Denny Stadium. If the Crimson Tide wants to take on the Bulldogs and their top-notch defense, a lot of work still needs to be done.

Bama Central's own Tyler Martin and Joey Blackwell break down Saturday night's game between Alabama and Ole Miss from Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford.