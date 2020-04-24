Bama Central
Instant Analysis: Broncos add Alabama wide receiver Jerry Jeudy

Christopher Walsh

The Broncos selected WR Jerry Jeudy with the 15th pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. Raised in Deerfield Beach, Florida, Jeudy attended Deerfield Beach High School. A sign of things to come, Jeudy hauled in 76 receptions for 1,054 yards and 15 touchdowns during his senior year. As a five-star high school recruit, Jeudy committed to Alabama in 2016. Jeudy is a big target (6-foot-1, 193 pounds) and he had 264 receiving yards, with two TD as a true freshman over eight games in 2017.

Jeudy won the Fred Biletnikoff Award as the nation's best wide receiver after posting 1,315 receiving yards and 14 TD during his sophomore season. Drawing added coverage, Jeudy had 1,163 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns during his junior year in 2019.

Jeudy ran neck-and-neck with CeeDee Lamb as the leaders in a deep 2020 wide receiver class. He projects to be a true No. 1 wide receiver at the NFL level and is a dynamic playmaker that can change the game when the ball is in his hands.

Here’s why SI’s Kevin Hanson ranked Jeudy as the No. 8 overall player on his big board:

A polished route-runner that plays fast, Jeudy excels after the catch with his stop-start ability and elusiveness. Jeudy has impressive body control and natural hands, but he has had some concentration drops. He’s a high-floor receiver that should emerge as his future team's No. 1 receiver early in his career.

2019 stats (Junior; Alabama): 1,163 receiving yards, 10 touchdowns (13 games)

2018 stats (Sophomore; Alabama): 1,315 receiving yards, 14 touchdowns (15 games)

2017 stats (Freshman; Alabama): 264 receiving yards, 2 touchdowns (8 games)

