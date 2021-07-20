Instant Analysis: Recapping Day 2 of 2021 SEC Football Media Days

Tyler Martin and Joey Blackwell break down an action-packed Day 2 from the Wynfrey Hotel in Hoover

HOOVER, Ala. — Four more football programs of the Southeastern Conference were highlighted at Tuesday's Day 2 of the 2021 SEC Media Days at the Wynfrey Hotel in downtown Hoover.

Each program's head coach spoke with the media as well as two select athletes from each team. Georgia, Tennessee, Kentucky and Ole Miss were the four teams highlighted.

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart opened the day in front of the media members inside the packed ballroom. The Bulldogs are poised to be one of the top favorites of the SEC, potentially even rivaling Alabama. Along with Smart was quarterback J.T. Daniels and defensive lineman Jordan Davis, with Daniels detailing his thoughts on Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young.

Following Georgia was Tennessee and its first-year head coach Josh Heupel. One of the more memorable moments from Heupel's first-ever appearance at SEC Media Days was his discussion of the Third Saturday in October rivalry with Alabama. The Crimson Tide has not lost to the Volunteers since 2006.

Mark Stoops and his Kentucky Wildcats opened the afternoon session, with Stoops detailing the adversity and struggles that he and his team went through in 2020. Assistant coach John Schlarman passed away last season after losing his battle with cancer. Schlarman was loved by everyone in the program and his passing was difficult, as evidenced by Stoops' discussion of him.

Ole Miss and coach Lane Kiffin closed out the day, with Kiffin providing his typical humorous antics and exclaiming his admiration for what Nick Saban has been able to do at Alabama. Joining Kiffin was quarterback Matt Corral, who joined Daniels in discussing the talent of southern-California quarterbacks.

On Wednesday, the action continues with Alabama leading off the day followed by Vanderbilt, Mississippi State and Texas A&M.

