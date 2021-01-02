Instant Analysis: No. 1 Alabama 31, No. 4 Notre Dame 14

The Crimson Tide hurdled over the Fighting Irish in a Rose Bowl unlike any other

ARLINGTON, Texas — Alabama football is headed to its fifth College Football Playoff National Championship Game on Jan. 11 after defeating Notre Dame 31-14 in the Rose Bowl on Friday afternoon in AT&T Stadium.

Both of Alabama's Heisman Trophy finalists in redshirt-junior quarterback Mac Jones and senior wide receiver DeVonta Smith had stellar games, pushing the offense to the forefront of the game and giving Alabama a substantial early lead.

Jones had another consistent game, throwing 25-of-30 for 297 yards and four touchdowns. Jones also finished the game with a 210.5 quarterback rating. The Crimson Tide's signal caller has also now set the Alabama all-time program record for most passing yards in a single season with 4,036.

While Jones was breaking records, Smith was tying them. Smith finished the game with seven receptions on eight targets with 130 yards and three touchdowns. His three touchdowns tie him with LSU's Ja'Marr Chase for the SEC record for the most touchdown receptions in a single season with 20.

Smith also tied the record for the most touchdown receptions in a Rose Bowl game with three.

Senior running back Najee Harris also had a solid night. While he didn't record any scores in his first game after a five-touchdown SEC Championship Game performance, he did provide a solid ground threat for the Irish, carrying the ball 15 times for 125 yards.

As of the writing of this story, Alabama looks to be facing Ohio State in the CFP National Championship in Miami on Jan. 11.

Bama Central's own Tyler Martin and Joey Blackwell break down the game from AT&T Stadium in Arlington.