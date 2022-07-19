Report: JaMychal Green intends to sign with Golden State Warriors After Buyout

JaMychal Green intends to sign with the Golden State Warriors after completing the buyout process with the Thunder, per ESPN.

The former Alabama big man was in the final year of his contract that was paid by the Denver Nuggets, his former team.

Green was traded to Oklahoma City on June 13. Since the Thunder missed the playoffs, Green never played with the team

Once the buyout process is complete, Green will join an elite group of talent.

The reigning champion Warriors are set at every starting position. They have depth at each spot except for the power forward slot.

James Wiseman, Golden State's 2020 No. 2 overall pick, will likely have a lot of minutes next season. The Warriors big man will pair with NBA Finals breakout center Kevon Looney as well.

Additionally, 19-year-old forward Jonathan Kuminga, plays both the three and four. However, his youthful athleticism is best at the small forward position, where only NBA All-Star Andrew Wiggins is ahead of him.

Future hall-of-famer Draymond Green will likely start at power forward. No one is currently behind him on the depth chart.

JaMychal Green would fit perfectly as Golden State's backup power forward. The 32-year-old has never been put in the elite scoring category, but is consistent.

JaMychal Green has averaged 7.9 points and 5.7 rebounds per game throughout his career. Since 2015, he has never averaged less than six points per game.

He has started 165 out of 487 games played. A bench player averaging nearly double digits can be very useful, especially for the defending champions.

JaMychal Green hasn't signed with Golden State yet, but when he does, they will have a solid bench player.