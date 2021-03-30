JaMychal Green is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week
Former University of Alabama basketball star and current Denver Nuggets JaMychal Green etched his name into NBA history on Sunday.
In a 126-102 victory over the Atlanta Hawks, Green recorded 20 points on 7-of-12 shooting and seven rebounds in less than 14 minutes played. He also went 3-of-5 from three-point range.
It was the first time since 2008 that a player scored at least 20 points and grabbed seven rebounds in under 14 minutes played.
However, he was only the fourth player in NBA history to have that stat line while playing no more than 14 minutes according to basketballreference.com
His efforts have earned him BamaCentral Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week. It's the first time this season he has been named to that honor.
On the year, he is averaging 8.8 points and 5.4 rebounds, while shooting 45 percent from the field and 40 percent from three-point range.
Honorable mention
- Last Tuesday, New Orleans Pelicans guard Kira Lewis Jr. dropped a career-high 16 points and six assists in a win over the Los Angeles Lakers. He also hit three three-pointers and recorded two blocks.
- Cleveland Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton dropped 26 points on the Sacremento Kings on Saturday night. He also grabbed six rebounds, dished out four assists and recorded two steals.
Previous winners in 2021
Dec. 29 - Jan. 5 Derrick Henry
Jan. 6 - 12 Daron Payne
Jan. 13 - 19 Levi Wallace
Jan. 20 - 26 Collin Sexton
Jan. 27 - Feb. 2. JaMychal Green
Feb. 3 - 9 Collin Sexton
Feb. 9 - 16 Kira Lewis Jr.
Feb. 17 - 23 Levi Randolph
Feb. 24 - March 2 Collin Sexton
March 3 - 9 Collin Sexton
March 10 - 16 Justin Thomas
March 17 - 23 Collin Sexton
March 24 - 30 JaMychal Green