JaMychal Green is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week

In a win over the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday, the former Crimson Tide standout did something that had only occurred three times before in the NBA

Former University of Alabama basketball star and current Denver Nuggets JaMychal Green etched his name into NBA history on Sunday.

In a 126-102 victory over the Atlanta Hawks, Green recorded 20 points on 7-of-12 shooting and seven rebounds in less than 14 minutes played. He also went 3-of-5 from three-point range.

It was the first time since 2008 that a player scored at least 20 points and grabbed seven rebounds in under 14 minutes played.

However, he was only the fourth player in NBA history to have that stat line while playing no more than 14 minutes according to basketballreference.com

His efforts have earned him BamaCentral Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week. It's the first time this season he has been named to that honor.

On the year, he is averaging 8.8 points and 5.4 rebounds, while shooting 45 percent from the field and 40 percent from three-point range.

Honorable mention

Last Tuesday, New Orleans Pelicans guard Kira Lewis Jr. dropped a career-high 16 points and six assists in a win over the Los Angeles Lakers. He also hit three three-pointers and recorded two blocks.

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton dropped 26 points on the Sacremento Kings on Saturday night. He also grabbed six rebounds, dished out four assists and recorded two steals.

Previous winners in 2021

Dec. 29 - Jan. 5 Derrick Henry

Jan. 6 - 12 Daron Payne

Jan. 13 - 19 Levi Wallace

Jan. 20 - 26 Collin Sexton

Jan. 27 - Feb. 2. JaMychal Green

Feb. 3 - 9 Collin Sexton

Feb. 9 - 16 Kira Lewis Jr.

Feb. 17 - 23 Levi Randolph

Feb. 24 - March 2 Collin Sexton

March 3 - 9 Collin Sexton

March 10 - 16 Justin Thomas

March 17 - 23 Collin Sexton

March 24 - 30 JaMychal Green