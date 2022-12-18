OL Javion Cohen to Transfer to Miami

Former Alabama offensive lineman Javion Cohen became the second Crimson Tide player to announce his new program on Sunday, revealing that he will be taking his talents to Miami.

Cohen made his announcement on social media:

In high school, Cohen was a four-star in-state prospect from Phenix City. As a freshman in 2020, he was named to the All-SEC Freshman Team after participating in five games for the Crimson Tide that season.

For his sophomore year in 2021, Cohen found his role at left guard and started for Alabama in 14 of its games, missing one game due to injury. Over those 14 games, Cohen played 1,073 snaps and earned offensive player of the week honors from the Alabama coaching staff following his play of the week against Ole Miss.

In 2022 for his junior season, Cohen was selected as second team All-SEC by the conference's coaches. Cohen started 10 games for the Crimson Tide and saw time off the bench in Alabama's remaining two regular-season games. Cohen played a total of 554 snaps, recorded 17 knockdown blocks and surrendered just 1.5 sacks on the season. He also allowed four pressures and four quarterback hits while committing just three penalties on the year.

Cohen was also selected as one of the offensive players of the week by the Alabama coaches for his play in the Iron Bowl.

With Cohen's departure, there are five players remaining in the NCAA transfer portal. The players remaining are as follows: offensive linemen Tommy Brockermeyer, Damieon George and Amari Kight, wide receiver Aaron Anderson and running back Trey Sanders.

