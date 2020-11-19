John Petty Jr, Herb Jones Earn Spots on Preseason All-SEC Teams
Tyler Martin
On Thursday morning, the Southeastern Conference office announced the coaches preseason All-SEC teams and two University of Alabama basketball players made the list.
Senior guard John Petty Jr. was named to First Team All-SEC, while senior wing Herb Jones earned Second Team All-SEC honors.
Both players entered their names into the 2020 NBA draft, but elected to return to Tuscaloosa earlier this offseason.
Petty, who finished last season on the All-SEC second team, averaged 14.5 points and 6.6 rebounds per game. He also led the conference in three-point field goal percentage at 44 percent.
On the other hand, Jones was a member of the SEC All-Defensive Team last year after a junior campaign that saw 7.9 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 1.3 steals a game.
Last week, the Crimson Tide was picked to finish fifth in the SEC by the media.
Here is the full list of the coaches preseason first and second teams:
First Team All-SEC
John Petty Jr. – Alabama
Keyontae Johnson – Florida
Brandon Boston Jr. – Kentucky
Javonte Smart – LSU
Trendon Watford – LSU
AJ Lawson – South Carolina
John Fulkerson – Tennessee
Yves Pons – Tennessee
Second Team All-SEC
Herbert Jones – Alabama
Desi Sills – Arkansas
Scottie Lewis – Florida
Olivier Sarr – Kentucky
Devontae Shuler – Ole Miss
Dru Smith – Missouri
Jermaine Couisnard – South Carolina
Savion Flagg – Texas A&M
Scotty Pippen, Jr. – Vanderbilt