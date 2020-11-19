SI.com
John Petty Jr, Herb Jones Earn Spots on Preseason All-SEC Teams

Tyler Martin

On Thursday morning, the Southeastern Conference office announced the coaches preseason All-SEC teams and two University of Alabama basketball players made the list.

Senior guard John Petty Jr. was named to First Team All-SEC, while senior wing Herb Jones earned Second Team All-SEC honors. 

Both players entered their names into the 2020 NBA draft, but elected to return to Tuscaloosa earlier this offseason. 

Petty, who finished last season on the All-SEC second team, averaged 14.5 points and 6.6 rebounds per game. He also led the conference in three-point field goal percentage at 44 percent. 

On the other hand, Jones was a member of the SEC All-Defensive Team last year after a junior campaign that saw 7.9 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 1.3 steals a game. 

Last week, the Crimson Tide was picked to finish fifth in the SEC by the media. 

Here is the full list of the coaches preseason first and second teams: 

First Team All-SEC

John Petty Jr. – Alabama

Keyontae Johnson – Florida

Brandon Boston Jr. – Kentucky

Javonte Smart – LSU

Trendon Watford – LSU

AJ Lawson – South Carolina

John Fulkerson – Tennessee

Yves Pons – Tennessee

Second Team All-SEC

Herbert Jones – Alabama

Desi Sills – Arkansas

Scottie Lewis – Florida

Olivier Sarr – Kentucky

Devontae Shuler – Ole Miss

Dru Smith – Missouri

Jermaine Couisnard – South Carolina

Savion Flagg – Texas A&M

Scotty Pippen, Jr. – Vanderbilt

