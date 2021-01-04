Mac Jones Wins 2020 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award

Alabama's redshirt-senior quarterback led the Crimson Tide to a 12-0 record, an SEC title and past Notre Dame in the Rose Bowl to a spot in the CFP National Championship

Alabama football redshirt-junior quarterback Mac Jones is the winner of the 2020 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, the award's foundation announced on Monday morning.

Jones becomes the third Crimson Tide quarterback to win the award, following Jay Barker in 1994 and A.J. McCarron in 2013.

In his first full season as the starting signal caller for Alabama, Jones has led the Crimson Tide to a 12-0 record with an SEC title and a College Football Playoff Semifinal victory over No. 4 Notre Dame in the Rose Bowl Game. Jones will also lead his team next Monday in the CFP National Championship against Ohio State in Miami.

Through 12 games, Jones has amassed 4,036 passing yards, averaging 336.8 yards per game. His total passing yards amount is good enough for second-best in the NCAA, while his yards per game is enough for fourth-best. Jones also compiled four 400-plus yard performances this season, the most by any quarterback in Crimson Tide program history.

Jones is also a finalist for the Heisman Trophy along with Alabama senior wide receiver DeVonta Smith. The winner of the Heisman will be announced on Tuesday evening.

The award's criteria was detailed in a statement released by the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Educational Foundation:

"The Golden Arm Award is presented annually to the top upperclassman quarterback set to graduate with their class," the foundation's statement reads. "The award acknowledges performance on the field, but it goes beyond completion percentage and touchdown strikes. The award values character, citizenship, integrity and those who honor the game. The semifinalists, finalists, and award recipient are selected by the distinguished Golden Arm Award Selection Committee, a group of prominent football journalists, former coaches and players, general managers, commentators, announcers, and other former award recipients."