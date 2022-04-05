Skip to main content

Joshua Primo is the BamaCentral Pro Athlete of the Week

The San Antonio Spurs have won six of their last eight games with the rookie out of Alabama in the starting lineup.

After spending time bouncing back and forth between the G-League in Austin and the NBA roster in San Antonio this season, Spurs guard Joshua Primo has now found himself in the starting lineup for the last few weeks. 

In his eight starts over that span, the rookie out of Alabama is averaging 8.5 points per game, including a 13-point performance against the Trail Blazers on Friday to earn Primo the title of BamaCentral Pro Athlete of the Week. 

Primo had 13 points, three rebounds and four assists in the 130-111 win over Portland. In another win over the Trail Blazers on Sunday, he added nine points and three rebounds. The Spurs have won six of their last eight games with Primo in the starting lineup. 

During his rookie campaign, Primo is averaging 5.5 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game in 45 games played. Both Alabama rookies in the NBA this season, Primo and Herbert Jones, have made an immediate impact and are now consistently in the starting lineup.

San Antonio Spurs guard Joshua Primo (11) celebrates in the second half against the Portland Trail Blazers at the AT&T Center.
San Antonio Spurs guard Joshua Primo (11) dribbles against Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks (24) in the second half at the AT&T Center.
Portland Trail Blazers guard Kris Dunn (18) dribbles against San Antonio Spurs guard Joshua Primo (11) in the first half at the AT&T Center.

Previous Winners in 2022

Dec. 28- Jan. 3: Najee Harris, Pittsburgh Steelers RB

Jan. 4- Jan. 10- Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders RB

Jan. 11- Jan. 17- Amari Cooper, Dallas Cowboys WR

Jan. 18- 24- Lee Hodges, PGA Tour

Jan. 25- Jan. 31- Damion Square, Cincinnati Bengals DL

Feb. 1- Feb. 7- Hebert Jones, New Orleans Pelicans F

Feb. 15-Feb. 21- Justin Thomas, PGA Tour

Feb. 22- Feb. 28- JaMychal Green- Denver Nuggets F

March 1- March 7- Herbert Jones

March 8- March 14- Mo Williams, Jackson State Basketball head coach

March 15- March 21- Davis Riley, PGA Tour

March 22-28- Herbert Jones

