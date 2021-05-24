By The Numbers: Why Julio Jones is Likely to be Traded, and the Latest Odds on Where

The latest odds on everything from the 2021 Heisman Trophy and if Alabama is favored to win another national title, to over/under win totals for all Power 5 conferences

The Atlanta Falcons are reportedly trying to trade Julio Jones.

Seems inconceivable, doesn't it?

The former Alabama standout is already considered one of the greatest wide receivers of all time, and he's still only 32.

Yet Jones and Falcons seemed likely to part ways, and soon.

As for the "why?" that part's easy, the salary cap.

The Falcons, who gave Jones a three-year, $66 million extension in 2019, including $64 million guaranteed, have almost no room under the $188.4 million cap for the 2021 season. Even after restructuring the contracts of Matt Ryan, Jake Matthews, Deion Jones and Tyeler Davison, they can't sign their draft class.

It's a bad situation that first-year general manager Terry Fontenot inherited, so he has no personal ties to Jones, the No. 6-overall selection in the 2011 NFL Draft (and whom the Falcons traded five draft picks to the Browns to move up and select).

Jones is set to count $23.05 million against Atlanta's salary cap, but if they trade him after June 1 the dead money hit would drop to $7.75 million, providing $15.3 million in savings toward the cap.

Most fans don't care about any of that, they just want to know where he's heading. Jones too (one would think).

Michael Holley of NBC Sports Boston reported Sunday might that Jones would be interested in playing for the Patriots, one of the teams that could afford to absorb his $15.3 base salary.

SportsBetting.ag had already listed New England was one of the top possible destinations for the two-time All-Pro .

The other favorites:

Ravens +275

49ers +300

Patriots +450

Chargers +600

Titans +600

Colts +700

Packers +900

Eagles +1000

Bills +1400

Giants +1400

Cowboys +1600

College Football Odds

Now that we're in the 100-day window to start the 2021 college football season, the oddsmakers at SportsBettingDime.com have updated their overall odds on everything from the national title to what Jim Harbaugh might be doing a year from now.

As for the former, the oddsmakers list Alabama (+400), Clemson (+400), Ohio State (+750), Georgia (+1000) and Oklahoma (+1250) as the prohibitive favorites.



ODDS TO WIN THE 2021 COLLEGE FOOTBALL NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP

1. Alabama +400

2. Clemson +600

3. Ohio State +750

4. Georgia +1000

5. Oklahoma +1250

6. Iowa State +4300

7. Texas A&M +4400

8. Notre Dame +4900

9. Texas +5200

10. Florida +5600

11. Oregon +5700

12. LSU +5700

13. USC +5800

14. North Carolina +6300

15. Penn State +6500

16. Miami Florida +8000

17. Wisconsin +9200

18. Michigan +9500

19. Auburn +12000

20. Indiana +12500

21. Arizona State +17500

22. Oklahoma State +17500

23. Cincinnati +19000

24. Iowa +20000

25. Tennessee +20000



BIG TEN OVER/UNDER WIN TOTALS

1. Ohio State 10.5

2. Penn State 8.5

3. Wisconsin 8.0

4. Indiana 7.5

5. Northwestern 7.5

6. Michigan 7.0

7. Iowa 7.0

8. Minnesota 6.0

9. Nebraska 5.5

10. Purdue 5.5

11. Maryland 5.0

12. Michigan State 4.5

13. Rutgers: 3.5

14. Illinois 3.5



SEC OVER/UNDER WIN TOTALS

1. Alabama 11.0

2. Georgia 9.5

3. Texas A&M 9.0

4. Florida 8.0

5. LSU 7.5

6. Mississippi State 7.5

7. Missouri 7.0

8. Auburn 6.5

9. Kentucky 6.5

10. Tennessee 6.5

11. Arkansas 6.0

12. Ole Miss 6.0

13. South Carolina 4.5

14. Vanderbilt 3.5



ACC OVER/UNDER WIN TOTALS

1. Clemson 11.5

2. North Carolina 8.5

3. Virginia Tech 7.5

4. Wake Forest 7.5

5. Miami 7.0

6. Virginia 7.0

7. Louisville 6.5

8. Florida State 6.5

9. Boston College 6.0

10. Pittsburgh 6.0

11. North Carolina State 5.5

12. Georgia Tech 5.0

13. Duke 4.5

14. Syracuse 4.0



BIG 12 OVER/UNDER WIN TOTALS

1. Oklahoma 11.0

2. Iowa State 10.0

3. Oklahoma State 8.0

4. Texas 8.0

5. TCU 6.5

6. Texas Tech 6.5

7. West Virginia 6.0

8. Baylor 5.5

9. Kansas State 5.0

10. Kansas 2.5



PAC-12 OVER/UNDER WIN TOTALS

1. Oregon 9.5

2. USC 8.5

3. Arizona State 8.5

4. Stanford 6.5

5. Washington 6.5

6. Utah 6.5

7. UCLA 6.0

8. California 5.0

9. Washington State 4.5

10. Colorado 4.5

11. Oregon State 5.0

12. Arizona 4.0



ODDS TO WIN THE 2021 HEISMAN TROPHY

1. Spencer Rattler +600

2. Bryce Young +900

3. DJ Uiagalelei +1150

4. Sam Howell +1200

5. D'Eriq King +1250

6. JT Daniels +1900

7. Kedon Slovis +2800

8. Kellen Mond +2900

9. Bijan Robinson +4000

10. Jayden Daniels +4500

11. Breece Hall +5000

12. CJ Stroud +5500

13. Brock Purdy +6200

14. Michael Penix, Jr +6500

15. Malik Cunningham +6800

16. Tyler Shough +7500

17. Matt Corral +7500

18. Chris Olave +8700

19. Jack Miller III +9000

20. McKenzie Milton +9000

21. Dillion Gabriel +9000

22. Sean Clifford +9300

23. Emory Jones +9500

24. Spencer Sanders +9500

25. Brian Robinson Jr +9800

26. British Brooks +11000

27. Derek Stingley +12500

28. Kayvon Thibodeaux +12500

29. Kendall Milton +12500

30. John Metchie +12500

31. Marcus Major +13000

32. Master Teague +13000

33. George Pickens +15000

34. Max Borghi +15000

35. Max Johnson +15000

36. Mohamed Ibrahim +15000

37. Bo Nix +15000



ODDS TO BE THE No. 1 PICK IN THE 2022 NFL DRAFT

1. Spencer Rattler +350

2. Sam Howell +400

3. Kedon Slovis +1150

4. Kayvon Thibodeaux +1200

5. Derek Stingley +1900

6. Kyle Hamilton +4000

7. Zion Nelson +5000

8. Evan Neal +9000

9. FIELD +215



ODDS TO NOT BE COACHING THE SAME SCHOOL IN 2022

1. Clay Helton, USC -110

2. Justin Fuente, VA Tech +125

3. Lincoln Reilly, Oklahoma +175

4. Scott Frost, Nebraska +250

5. Jim Harbaugh. Michigan +300

6. Chip Kelly, UCLA +350

7. Dino Babers, Syracuse +400

8. Mike Norvell, Florida State +400

9. Jeff Brohm, Purdue +450

10. David Shaw, Stanford +500

11. Randy Edsall, UCONN +550

12. Dana Holgorsen, Houston +600

13. Mike Leach, Mississippi State +600



ODDS ON JIM HARBAUGH 2022 JOB

1. Michigan Head Coach -300

2. NFL Head Coach +550

3. ESPN or FOX TV +1900

4. Baltimore Ravens Assistant Coach + 4000

5. Not working in NFL, College Football or TV +4200