By The Numbers: Why Julio Jones is Likely to be Traded, and the Latest Odds on Where
The Atlanta Falcons are reportedly trying to trade Julio Jones.
Seems inconceivable, doesn't it?
The former Alabama standout is already considered one of the greatest wide receivers of all time, and he's still only 32.
Yet Jones and Falcons seemed likely to part ways, and soon.
As for the "why?" that part's easy, the salary cap.
The Falcons, who gave Jones a three-year, $66 million extension in 2019, including $64 million guaranteed, have almost no room under the $188.4 million cap for the 2021 season. Even after restructuring the contracts of Matt Ryan, Jake Matthews, Deion Jones and Tyeler Davison, they can't sign their draft class.
It's a bad situation that first-year general manager Terry Fontenot inherited, so he has no personal ties to Jones, the No. 6-overall selection in the 2011 NFL Draft (and whom the Falcons traded five draft picks to the Browns to move up and select).
Jones is set to count $23.05 million against Atlanta's salary cap, but if they trade him after June 1 the dead money hit would drop to $7.75 million, providing $15.3 million in savings toward the cap.
Most fans don't care about any of that, they just want to know where he's heading. Jones too (one would think).
Michael Holley of NBC Sports Boston reported Sunday might that Jones would be interested in playing for the Patriots, one of the teams that could afford to absorb his $15.3 base salary.
SportsBetting.ag had already listed New England was one of the top possible destinations for the two-time All-Pro .
The other favorites:
Ravens +275
49ers +300
Patriots +450
Chargers +600
Titans +600
Colts +700
Packers +900
Eagles +1000
Bills +1400
Giants +1400
Cowboys +1600
College Football Odds
Now that we're in the 100-day window to start the 2021 college football season, the oddsmakers at SportsBettingDime.com have updated their overall odds on everything from the national title to what Jim Harbaugh might be doing a year from now.
As for the former, the oddsmakers list Alabama (+400), Clemson (+400), Ohio State (+750), Georgia (+1000) and Oklahoma (+1250) as the prohibitive favorites.
ODDS TO WIN THE 2021 COLLEGE FOOTBALL NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP
1. Alabama +400
2. Clemson +600
3. Ohio State +750
4. Georgia +1000
5. Oklahoma +1250
6. Iowa State +4300
7. Texas A&M +4400
8. Notre Dame +4900
9. Texas +5200
10. Florida +5600
11. Oregon +5700
12. LSU +5700
13. USC +5800
14. North Carolina +6300
15. Penn State +6500
16. Miami Florida +8000
17. Wisconsin +9200
18. Michigan +9500
19. Auburn +12000
20. Indiana +12500
21. Arizona State +17500
22. Oklahoma State +17500
23. Cincinnati +19000
24. Iowa +20000
25. Tennessee +20000
BIG TEN OVER/UNDER WIN TOTALS
1. Ohio State 10.5
2. Penn State 8.5
3. Wisconsin 8.0
4. Indiana 7.5
5. Northwestern 7.5
6. Michigan 7.0
7. Iowa 7.0
8. Minnesota 6.0
9. Nebraska 5.5
10. Purdue 5.5
11. Maryland 5.0
12. Michigan State 4.5
13. Rutgers: 3.5
14. Illinois 3.5
SEC OVER/UNDER WIN TOTALS
1. Alabama 11.0
2. Georgia 9.5
3. Texas A&M 9.0
4. Florida 8.0
5. LSU 7.5
6. Mississippi State 7.5
7. Missouri 7.0
8. Auburn 6.5
9. Kentucky 6.5
10. Tennessee 6.5
11. Arkansas 6.0
12. Ole Miss 6.0
13. South Carolina 4.5
14. Vanderbilt 3.5
ACC OVER/UNDER WIN TOTALS
1. Clemson 11.5
2. North Carolina 8.5
3. Virginia Tech 7.5
4. Wake Forest 7.5
5. Miami 7.0
6. Virginia 7.0
7. Louisville 6.5
8. Florida State 6.5
9. Boston College 6.0
10. Pittsburgh 6.0
11. North Carolina State 5.5
12. Georgia Tech 5.0
13. Duke 4.5
14. Syracuse 4.0
BIG 12 OVER/UNDER WIN TOTALS
1. Oklahoma 11.0
2. Iowa State 10.0
3. Oklahoma State 8.0
4. Texas 8.0
5. TCU 6.5
6. Texas Tech 6.5
7. West Virginia 6.0
8. Baylor 5.5
9. Kansas State 5.0
10. Kansas 2.5
PAC-12 OVER/UNDER WIN TOTALS
1. Oregon 9.5
2. USC 8.5
3. Arizona State 8.5
4. Stanford 6.5
5. Washington 6.5
6. Utah 6.5
7. UCLA 6.0
8. California 5.0
9. Washington State 4.5
10. Colorado 4.5
11. Oregon State 5.0
12. Arizona 4.0
ODDS TO WIN THE 2021 HEISMAN TROPHY
1. Spencer Rattler +600
2. Bryce Young +900
3. DJ Uiagalelei +1150
4. Sam Howell +1200
5. D'Eriq King +1250
6. JT Daniels +1900
7. Kedon Slovis +2800
8. Kellen Mond +2900
9. Bijan Robinson +4000
10. Jayden Daniels +4500
11. Breece Hall +5000
12. CJ Stroud +5500
13. Brock Purdy +6200
14. Michael Penix, Jr +6500
15. Malik Cunningham +6800
16. Tyler Shough +7500
17. Matt Corral +7500
18. Chris Olave +8700
19. Jack Miller III +9000
20. McKenzie Milton +9000
21. Dillion Gabriel +9000
22. Sean Clifford +9300
23. Emory Jones +9500
24. Spencer Sanders +9500
25. Brian Robinson Jr +9800
26. British Brooks +11000
27. Derek Stingley +12500
28. Kayvon Thibodeaux +12500
29. Kendall Milton +12500
30. John Metchie +12500
31. Marcus Major +13000
32. Master Teague +13000
33. George Pickens +15000
34. Max Borghi +15000
35. Max Johnson +15000
36. Mohamed Ibrahim +15000
37. Bo Nix +15000
ODDS TO BE THE No. 1 PICK IN THE 2022 NFL DRAFT
1. Spencer Rattler +350
2. Sam Howell +400
3. Kedon Slovis +1150
4. Kayvon Thibodeaux +1200
5. Derek Stingley +1900
6. Kyle Hamilton +4000
7. Zion Nelson +5000
8. Evan Neal +9000
9. FIELD +215
ODDS TO NOT BE COACHING THE SAME SCHOOL IN 2022
1. Clay Helton, USC -110
2. Justin Fuente, VA Tech +125
3. Lincoln Reilly, Oklahoma +175
4. Scott Frost, Nebraska +250
5. Jim Harbaugh. Michigan +300
6. Chip Kelly, UCLA +350
7. Dino Babers, Syracuse +400
8. Mike Norvell, Florida State +400
9. Jeff Brohm, Purdue +450
10. David Shaw, Stanford +500
11. Randy Edsall, UCONN +550
12. Dana Holgorsen, Houston +600
13. Mike Leach, Mississippi State +600
ODDS ON JIM HARBAUGH 2022 JOB
1. Michigan Head Coach -300
2. NFL Head Coach +550
3. ESPN or FOX TV +1900
4. Baltimore Ravens Assistant Coach + 4000
5. Not working in NFL, College Football or TV +4200