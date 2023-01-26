Skip to main content

Just A Minute: Any Worries From No. 2 Alabama's Close Win Over Mississippi State?

The Crimson Tide scraped by with a 3-point win over the Bulldogs. Are there any concerns about this performance moving forward?

Welcome to BamaCentral’s "Just a Minute," a daily video series featuring Alabama beat writers Joey Blackwell, Austin Hannon, Mason Smith and Katie Windham. Each day, a duo will pair up to provide their take on a topic concerning the Crimson Tide or the landscape of college sports.

Watch the above video as Hannon and Smith discuss Wednesday night's clash between Alabama and Mississippi State — and if there are any red flags for the Crimson Tide.

BamaCentral’s Just a Minute Panel

Joey Blackwell: Assistant editor and award-winning journalist for BamaCentral, Joey has covered the Crimson Tide since 2018. He primarily covers Alabama football, men's basketball and baseball, but also covers a wide variety of other sports. Joey earned his bachelor's degree in History from Birmingham-Southern College in 2014 before graduating summa cum laude from the University of Alabama in 2020 with a degree in News Media. He has also been featured in a variety of college football magazines, including Lindy's Sports and BamaTime. You can find him on Twitter @BlackwellSports.

Austin Hannon: Austin Hannon is the newest staff writer on the BamaCentral team, joining in December 2022. He graduated from The University of Alabama with a degree in sports media and brings a ton of journalism experience. Hannon is the former sports editor of The Crimson White, the University's school newspaper. He has covered Alabama football, men's basketball, baseball, women's basketball and women's soccer in his 3+ years of experience on the Crimson Tide beat.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Mason Smith: Mason Smith covers Alabama football, basketball, recruiting and everything in between. He received his bachelor's degree in Journalism from Alabama State University before earning his master's from the University of Alabama.

Katie Windham: Katie Windham is a staff writer for BamaCentral covering football, basketball gymnastics softball and more. She is a two-time graduate of the University of Alabama and has covered a variety of Alabama sports since 2019 for outlets like The Tuscaloosa News, The Crimson White and the Associated Press before joining BamaCentral full time in 2021. You can find her on Twitter @katiewindham_.

In This Article (1)

Alabama Crimson Tide
Alabama Crimson Tide

Oklahoma's Elijah Harkless (24) is called for a foul as he goes between Alabama's Keon Ellis (14) and Herbert Jones (1) during a basketball game at Lloyd Noble Center.
All Things Bama

How to Watch: No. 2 Alabama Basketball at Oklahoma

By Austin Hannon
Jan 25, 2023; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nate Oats talks to forward Brandon Miller (24) during the second half against Mississippi State Bulldogs at Coleman Coliseum.
All Things Bama

Full-Court Press: Takeaways from Alabama Basketball vs Mississippi State

By Blake Byler
Athletic Director Greg Byrne talks to Alabama head coach Nate Oats after the Crimson Tide s win over LSU at Coleman Coliseum. Alabama defeated LSU 106-66.
All Things Bama

Give Credit to the Man Who Aimed to Make Alabama a Basketball School: All Things CW

By Christopher Walsh
Crimson Tikes: Anger Management
All Things Bama

Crimson Tikes: Marshmallow Management

By Anthony Sisco
Alabama Crimson Tide forward Brandon Miller (24) looks to pass against Mississippi State Bulldogs forward Tolu Smith (1) during the first half at Coleman Coliseum.
All Things Bama

No. 2 Alabama Can Grow From Hard-Fought, Gritty Win Over Mississippi State

By Austin Hannon
Basketball rankings photo
ASWA

Late January 2022-23 ASWA Alabama High School State Basketball Rankings

By Christopher Walsh
Alabama Crimson Tide guard Jahvon Quinerly (5) controls the ball against the Mississippi State Bulldogs during the first half at Coleman Coliseum.
All Things Bama

BamaCentral Courtside: No. 2 Alabama 66, Mississippi State 63

By Austin Hannon
Alabama Crimson Tide running back Kenyan Drake (17) gets past Clemson Tigers safety T.J. Green (15) to score a touchdown on a kick return during the fourth quarter in the 2016 CFP National Championship
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Thursday, January 26, 2023

By Blake Byler