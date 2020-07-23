Just A Minute: Bigger, Better, Bolder and Introducing All Things CW

Inspiration can come at weird times.

Archimedes supposedly came up with the principles of density and buoyancy when watching the water as he drew a bath. Igor Stravinsky did headstands. French novelist and playwright Honoré de Balzac went on serious coffee binges.

One of my favorite is from photographer Michael Freeby. He told Inc.com his best ideas usually hit him when he's having a milkshake and reading a comic book.

On Wednesday I got an idea while driving my 2-year-old daughter around in hopes she would take a nap. She did, and you might have seen the end result on BamaCentral a few hours later.

Our latest addition to the site will be a regular notes column called "All Things CW," which is something I used to love reading and one just doesn't see very often any more.

For me, growing up in Minnesota it was Sid Hartman, the biggest name in Twin Cities sports journalism. In college, at the University of New Hampshire, it was Peter Gammons of the Boston Globe. More recently, we're talking former SI legend Peter King.

Now don't for a moment think I'm going to crank out volumes like King every week, with his multiple-page column called "Monday Morning Quarterback." But it'll be more of a regular thing on BamaCentral, although fluid. The length will vary, as will what days it'll appear, but we think it's going to be something you're really going to like.

On top of that, we've upped our video standards, meaning you're going to be seeing a lot more videos on the site and worthy of the name Sports Illustrated. Plus there was that huge recruiting project recently released, the watch list for the SI All-American Team.

It includes more than 1,000 names, with videos, evaluations and everything you want to know about the future college football stars of tomorrow. The stream of information coming out of it will be endless (and FYI, Billy Joel got the idea for River of Dreams while in the shower).

There's more on the way as we continue to grow and strive to improve. Our aim is simple, to make BamaCentral your home for Crimson Tide coverage.

Thanks for being here.

—Christopher Walsh