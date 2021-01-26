Just A Minute: If You Haven't Jumped on the Alabama Basketball Bandwagon Yet, Now's the Time

Even though the Crimson Tide's rise still feels almost too good to be true, Alabama basketball fans can stop holding out and get behind Nate Oats' team

In case you haven't noticed, the Alabama men's basketball team is undefeated in Southeastern Conference play this season, with a three-game edge in the win column.

The Crimson Tide is ranked in the top 10 of the AP Top 25 for the first time since 2007.

Tonight, it is a 10-point favorite, depending on who's laying the odds, against Kentucky. Yes Kentucky. The last time that the Crimson Tide defeated the Wildcats twice in the same season was 32 years ago, during the 1988-89 season.

Yeah, we know. It's a lot all of a sudden for a fan base that's had its heart broken so many times of late. You would think the team nickname had been changed to the broken bubbles from all the times Alabama found itself on the cusp of making the NCAA Tournament.

Fans too are still a little cautious, and understandingly so. A couple of weeks ago this team wasn't even ranked, and most haven't seen them play in person due to all the coronavirus restrictions and precautions. It still feels a little too good to be true, like someone's waiting in the wings to pull the rug out again.

Rest assured, regardless of what happens against Kentucky, this team is for real.

You can get excited, it's ok.

Alabama has won nine straight.

The defense is getting better and better.

Nate Oats' team shoots the lights out, averaging 11.2 three-pointers per game.

According to KenPom.com, the average possession length of 14.2 seconds is ranked fourth in the nation.

Alabama gets to the line frequently (42nd in free-throw attempts) and rebounds well (24th in total rebounds). It forces turnovers (17th in steals per game) and then scores off those turnovers, including 28 points the last time it faced Kentucky.

And because there are so many different players who can pick up the slack, the pressure's off. Someone gets hurt or a hot hand gets cold, there have been plenty of players to pick up up the slack.

Here's the best thing: This team hasn't peaked yet.

So yes, it'll stumble. It'll have setbacks. It'll lose again.

But you know with this group that it'll come right back.

This is a fun team full of players that obviously care for each other, and are playing better together as they go.

It's also going to be a very difficult matchup for any opponent, including in conference play, the SEC Tournament, and yes, the NCAA Tournament. No one's going to want to be in the Crimson Tide's bracket.

Christopher Walsh's Just A Minute commentary appears Tuesdays on BamaCentral