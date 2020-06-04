Just A Minute: We Could All Use A Little Keith Jackson Right Now

So I've been trying to figure out what to write and talk about this week, and the problem isn't that there isn't anything worth discussing, but too much.

We won't get into any of them here, or repeat them, but it's safe to say that the problems that most generations have to deal with once over the course of their lifetimes are all happing at once this year.

It's a lot, and right now nothing would be better than to turn on a game and tune out the world for a couple of hours.

So I have a suggestion. Two actually.

First, re-watch one of your favorite games.

Maybe it's a national championship, or a big win against a rival opponent. Check out your favorite player one last time, or remember what it was like to have Keith Jackson call a game every Saturday.

What got me thinking about this was our Alabama SI Cover Tournament, where we're asking you to pick the best Crimson Tide cover of all-time. We're having a lot of fun with it, but if you haven't noticed we're including excerpts and links to the original stories.

Dan Jenkins writing about Joe Namath in his prime? Seriously, you should check it out.

Wednesday's matchup was especially fun for me because of the writers involved, Rick Bragg's 2009 story about Nick Saban, which I'll admit I was jealous when I first read it, against a Lars Anderson story in 2013 about if it was possible to beat the two-time reigning national champions.

The two also teach classes at Alabama, so bragging rights (yes, I went there) are at stake.

Meanwhile, I've been slowly organizing my video collection, which includes a ton of self-recorded DVDs so I could write my regular "Upon Further Review" stories. It leads me to my other suggestion:

Watch something you've never seen before, and if possible not know the outcome. I've been covering Alabama since 2004. The Crimson Tide played a lot of games before I got here.

Say "Whoa, Nellie," and take the time out. You'll thank me later.