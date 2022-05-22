Justin Thomas Wins Second PGA Championship Title

Thomas won a three-hole playoff over Will Zalatoris to win the second major of his career.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Former Alabama golfer Justin Thomas won his second PGA Championship title on Sunday, besting Will Zalatoris in a playoff by a two-stroke margin.

Thomas hadn't won a major since his 2017 PGA Championship and entered Sunday seven shots off the lead. However, he surged past third-round leader Mito Pereira and bested Zalatoris in the three-hole playoff to win the title.

Thomas' comeback is tied for the largest in a final round of the PGA Championship.

Thomas began the tournament by recording back-to-back 67s in the first and second rounds. On Saturday, he shot 74 in the third round, sending him down the leaderboard. However, he closed on Sunday with his third 67 of the tournament, finishing at a 5-under 275 through 72 holes.

Zalatoris, who began Sunday three strokes back of Pereira, finished with a 71 to tie Thomas and force the playoff.

Thomas and Zalatoris ended the final round tied at 5-under par, forcing a playoff to decide the championship. Both players birdied on the first playoff hole, but Thomas also birdied on the second while Zalatoris

On the third playoff hole, Thomas clinched the PGA Championship by birdying once again, finishing with a two-stroke lead over Zalatoris.

Thomas underwent a huge comeback to win the title. Thomas was as much as seven strokes behind leader Pereira on Sunday, but surged back in the fourth round to overtake him and force the playoff with Zalatoris. The comeback is tied with John Mahaffey for the largest ever in a PGA Championship, with Mahaffey having won the title all the way back in 1978.

