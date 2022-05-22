Skip to main content

Justin Thomas Wins Second PGA Championship Title

Thomas won a three-hole playoff over Will Zalatoris to win the second major of his career.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Former Alabama golfer Justin Thomas won his second PGA Championship title on Sunday, besting Will Zalatoris in a playoff by a two-stroke margin.

Thomas hadn't won a major since his 2017 PGA Championship and entered Sunday seven shots off the lead. However, he surged past third-round leader Mito Pereira and bested Zalatoris in the three-hole playoff to win the title.

Thomas' comeback is tied for the largest in a final round of the PGA Championship.

Thomas began the tournament by recording back-to-back 67s in the first and second rounds. On Saturday, he shot 74 in the third round, sending him down the leaderboard. However, he closed on Sunday with his third 67 of the tournament, finishing at a 5-under 275 through 72 holes.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Zalatoris, who began Sunday three strokes back of Pereira, finished with a 71 to tie Thomas and force the playoff.

Thomas and Zalatoris ended the final round tied at 5-under par, forcing a playoff to decide the championship. Both players birdied on the first playoff hole, but Thomas also birdied on the second while Zalatoris 

On the third playoff hole, Thomas clinched the PGA Championship by birdying once again, finishing with a two-stroke lead over Zalatoris.

Thomas underwent a huge comeback to win the title. Thomas was as much as seven strokes behind leader Pereira on Sunday, but surged back in the fourth round to overtake him and force the playoff with Zalatoris. The comeback is tied with John Mahaffey for the largest ever in a PGA Championship, with Mahaffey having won the title all the way back in 1978.

Final Top-10 Leaderboard

Screen Shot 2022-05-22 at 6.51.00 PM

Gallery: Justin Thomas Highlights

Justin Thomas plays his shot on the seventeenth fairway during the third round of the Genesis Invitational golf tournament.
Justin Thomas plays his third shot on the ninth hole during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open golf tournament at Torrey Pines Municipal Golf Course - North Course.
Justin Thomas plays his second shot on the tenth hole during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open golf tournament at Torrey Pines Municipal Golf Course - North Course.

Montana Fouts
All Things Bama

Stanford Snaps Alabama Softball's Supers Streak, Crimson Tide Eliminated in Regionals

By Katie Windham3 hours ago
Montana Fouts
All Things Bama

Live Updates: No. 6 Alabama Softball vs. Stanford (Tuscaloosa Regional Game 7)

By Tony Tsoukalas5 hours ago
Ally Shipman scores to take the lead against Stanford
All Things Bama

Alabama Softball Shuts Out Stanford to Force Winner-Take-All Game

By Tony Tsoukalas9 hours ago
38. Bama Barbarian
All Things Bama

Crimson Tikes: Al The Barbarian

By Christopher Walsh11 hours ago
Roger Shultz
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: May 22, 2022

By Joey Blackwell18 hours ago
Jaala Torrence vs. Chattanooga
All Things Bama

Alabama Softball Keeps Season Alive with Win over Chattanooga

By Tony Tsoukalas19 hours ago
Angelica Moresco, Alabama Women's Golf
All Things Bama

Angelica Moresco Paces Crimson Tide During Second Round of NCAA Championships

By University of Alabama sports information21 hours ago
Jordan Stephens and Patrick Murphy
All Things Bama

Live Updates: No. 6 Alabama Softball Elimination Game at Tuscaloosa Regional

By Katie Windham22 hours ago