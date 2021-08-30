Henderson provided the game-winning assist against Southern Miss and totaled two goals against Lamar, all while coming off the bench.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama soccer sophomore midfielder Kate Henderson is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week for the week of August 23-29, 2021.

On Friday against Lamar in Tuscaloosa, Henderson was responsible for two goals and four shots coming off the bench, with all four shots being on goal. Henderson's pair of goals were ultimately the deciding factor in the match, with the Crimson Tide winning the contest 3-1.

Once again coming off the bench on Sunday against Southern Miss, Henderson accounted for one shot on goal. In overtime, Henderson made an assist on the golden goal, hitting a header off of the goalkeeper that allowed teammate Felicia Knox to tap the goal into the net.

Thanks to Henderson's contributions, Alabama soccer went undefeated last week and now sits at 3-1 to start the season. The Crimson Tide will now host in-state foe Samford on Thursday before traveling to Memphis to take on the Tigers on Sunday.

Also considered:

1) Felicia Knox (soccer midfielder, sophomore)

Totaled 11 shots against Lamar and Southern Miss, with five of those shots being on goal

Registered the game-winning golden goal against Southern Miss in the 108th minute of play

2) McKinley Crone (soccer goalkeeper, graduate student)

Totaled six saves over last week's two games, including five against Southern Miss

3) Kennedy Muckelroy (volleyball rightside hitter, junior)

Registered 22 kills on 46 total attempts and five service aces on Friday against Austin Peay in the Marshall Invitational

Weekly Winners of the Fall 2021 Semester:

August 9-15: Brooke Bollinger

August 23-29: Kate Henderson