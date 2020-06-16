Langham, Samuels Highlight 2021 College Football Hall of Fame Ballot

The National Football Foundation along with the College Football Hall of Fame announced the names on the 2021 ballot for induction into the College Football Hall of Fame on Tuesday morning.

The announcement came via a press release from the National Football Foundation.

"It's an enormous honor to just be on the College Football Hall of Fame ballot considering more than 5.4 million people have played college football and only 1,027 players have been inducted," said NFF President and CEO Steve Hatchell in a press release. "The Hall's requirement of being a First-Team All-American creates a much smaller pool of about 1,500 individuals who are even eligible. Being in today's elite group means an individual is truly among the greatest to have ever played the game, and we look forward to announcing the 2021 College Football Hall of Fame Class Presented by ETT early next year."

Former Alabama defensive back Antonio Langham and offensive tackle Chris Samuels are both on the ballot for consideration in the 2021 class.

Langham was a unanimous First Team All-American in 1993 and received the Jim Thorpe Award. He was a three-time All-SEC selection and leads the Crimson Tide all-time in interceptions with 19. In total, he helped lead Alabama to three postseason appearances, highlighted by the 1992 national championship victory over Miami.

Samuels was an unanimous 1999 First Team All-American selection and was awarded the Outland Trophy. He was a two-time First Team All-SEC selection who helped lead the Crimson Tide to an SEC title in 1999. That same season Samuels received the Jacobs Blocking Trophy for not allowing a single sack for the entirety of the season as well as blocking for 1,000-yard rusher Shawn Alexander.

The full 2021 ballot consists of 78 players and seven coaches from the FBS as well as 99 players and 33 coaches from the NCAA divisional and NAIA ranks.

The announcement of the 2021 hall of fame class will be made in early 2021, with the members being inducted at the 64th NFF Annual Awards Dinner on Dec. 7, 2021 in New York. The inductees will then be enshrined in the Chick-fil-A College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta.

In order to be eligible for the ballot, players must have been selected as a First Team All-American by a national selector and recognized by the NCAA for their consensus All-American team. Players also cannot have played within the last 10 years, must have played inside the last 50 years and also cannot be currently playing professional football.

For coaches, the requirements maintain that a coach should have coached a minimum of 100 games and at least 10 years. Additionally, they must have won at least 60 percent of their games and have been retired from coaching for at least three years. If the coach is retired and over the age of 70, then there is no waiting period requirement. If he is over 75 and still actively coaching, then he is eligible.

In all cases, a candidate's post-football career and record as a citizen may also be weighed in the decision.

You can view the full ballot by clicking here.