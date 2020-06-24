Laurens "Larry" Allen 1920-2020

Former broadcaster, producer and statistician Laurens Allen, also known as "Larry" passed away on Tuesday two weeks shy of his 100th birthday.

Like his brother Mel, who did radio play-by-play for the New York Yankees for 25 years, Larry attended the University of Alabama and got into broadcasting. For years he assisted Mel as a statistician on his broadcasts.

Laurens “Larry” Allen, was born Laurens Irving Israel, in Bessemer, Ala., and grew up during the Great Depression. His parents were Jewish immigrants Julius and Anna Israel, whose families had fled persecution in czarist Russia. Mel and Larry also had a sister, Isabel.

The family moved to Tuscaloosa when Mel enrolled at Alabama at the age of 15. Larry followed, and also took up the last name "Allen,"

Larry Allen was a World War II veteran, taking part in the Normandy Invasion on Omaha Beach.

He focused on broadcasting after the war, as a producer and statistician for the Yankees. He also covered college and pro football.

During the 1951 baseball season, Allen was play by play announcer for the Cleveland Indians.

He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Marjorie Martin Allen, and two children Carolyn Bern (sp. Dr. Jeffrey Bern) and Dr. Andrew Allen.

Per his obituary, Allen will be temporarily interred at Greenwood Cemetery in Montgomery in a private service Thursday.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Mel Allen Endowed Scholarship Fund, the University of Alabama, PO Box 870101, Tuscaloosa, AL 35487, (205) 348-5370.