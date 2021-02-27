Lexi Kilfoyl Pitches No-Hitter as Part of Doubleheader Sweep for No. 4 Alabama Softball over North Carolina

Alabama pitching dominated all day, allowing only two hits and no runs in two game against North Carolina

Sophomore pitcher Lexi Kilfoyl got it in done in the circle and at the plate for No. 4 Alabama softball on Saturday afternoon.

Kilfoyl pitched a complete game no-hitter in Alabama's 2-0 victory over North Carolina in the Easton Crimson Classic at Rhoads Stadium and had an RBI double for her first hit of the year. She finished with eight strikeouts.

The pitcher made quick work of the Tar Heels, needing just 84 pitches for the complete game. Only two North Carolina batters reached base, one from a Claire Jenkins error in the top of the first and other from the sole walk Kilfoyl allowed in the second inning.

At the plate, Kilfoyl wasn't the only Tide batter to break out in this game. Bailey Hemphill added her first home run of the season with a deep drive to center field in the bottom of the first to give Alabama a 1-0 lead.

Taylor Clark, who got the start at third base, also picked up her first hit of the season with a single through the left side in the sixth.

Other than that, the Alabama offense was mainly kept off balance by North Carolina starting pitcher Hannah George. She did not allow any walks and gave up four hits. The Tar Heels defense was able to keep the speed off the bases as Elissa Brown and Alexis Mack combined to go 0-5.

The no-hitter was game one of a double header, and Alabama will face a rematch against the Tar Heels later on Saturday afternoon.

This story will be updated after game two.

Game 2

Pitching continued to be the strong point for Alabama in the rematch against the Tar Heels.

This time, starter Montana Fouts pitched a complete game two-hit shutout in the 4-0 win over North Carolina. Fouts finished with 12 strikeouts.

All four runs for the Crimson Tide came with two outs in the bottom of the fourth inning. Kaylee Tow led off the inning with a double and scored the first run of the game on an error off the bat of Kilfoyl which extended the inning.

The error seemed to rattle North Carolina pitcher Brittany Pickett who then went on to give up three more runs in the inning.

On her senior day, centerfielder Elissa Brown brought in the next run with an RBI single. Two batters later, Alexis Mack knocked in two more runs with a double to put the Tide up 4-0.

Alabama improves to 13-0 on the season and will close out the Crimson Class tomorrow against Troy at 1 p.m.