Live Updates: Alabama Baseball at No. 20 Auburn

The Crimson Tide looks to salvage a game on the Plains Sunday afternoon.

Alabama jumped out to an early 4-0 lead in the first inning of game two against Auburn on Saturday. The Tigers roared back to score six unanswered runs to win 6-4, taking the game and the series from the Crimson Tide.

With Sunday starter Grayson Hitt on the mound, Alabama looks to being swept for the second SEC road series in a row. 

Bottom 3

  • Moore reaches on an infield single with two outs for Auburn's first hit of the day. 

Top 3

MID 3: Alabama 0, Auburn 0

  • And a potentially promising inning comes to an end with a double play off the bat of Eblin. 
  • Denton singles through the right side, but Seidl gets caught in no man's land between second and third after slipping on the base path. So instead of having runners on the corners with no outs, Denton stnds on first with one out.
  • Leadoff single from Seidl. 

Bottom 2

END 2: Alabama 0, Auburn 0

  • A flyout and strikeout looking end the frame. 
  • Carlson draws a one-out walk for Auburn's first baserunner of the game. 

Top 2

MID 2: Alabama 0, Auburn 0

  • A double play off the bat of Jarvis erases the base hit. Crimson Tide held scoreless in the second. 
  • Tamez battles through a 10-pitch at-bat for a one-out single as Alabama's first baserunner. 

Bottom 1- Auburn batting

END 1: Alabama 0, Auburn 0

  • Hitt gets three straight ground balls to retire the Tigers in order. 

Top 1- Alabama batting

MID 1: Alabama 0, Auburn 0

  • Alabama goes three up, three down in the first. 
  • After a slight lightning delay, this game is underway. 

Alabama Starting Lineup (27-24, 10-16 SEC)

Caden Rose

1. Caden Rose- CF

William Hamiter, Xavier Series 2022

2. William Hamiter- DH

Andrew Pinckney

3. Andrew Pinckney- RF

Drew Williamson

4. Drew Williamson- 1B

Dominic Tamez, Alabama baseball catcher

5. Dominic Tamez- C

Auburn first baseman Tyler Miller takes a pick off throw too late to catch Alabama base runner Jim Jarvis (10) off base in Sewell-Thomas Stadium Thursday, April 15, 2021

6. Jim Jarvis- SS

Alabama right fielder Tommy Seidl

7. Tommy Seidl- LF

Zane Denton walkoff

8. Zane Denton- 3B

Alabama infielder Bryce Eblin (13) loses control of the ball as he attempts to turn a double play in the game with Georgia Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Sewell-Thomas Stadium.

9. Bryce Eblin- 2B

Alabama's Grayson Hitt (26) pitches against Tennessee during an NCAA baseball game in Knoxville, Tenn. on Sunday, April 17, 2022

Starting pitcher- Grayson Hitt

Auburn Starting Lineup (35-16, 15-11 SEC)

1. Brody Moore- SS

2. Sonny DiChiaria- 1B

3. Blake Rambusch- 3B

4. Bobby Peirce- RF

5. Brooks Carlson- DH

6. Kason Howell- CF

7. Mason Land- LF

8. Nate LaRue- C

9. Garrett Farquhar- 2B

Starting Pitcher- Joseph Gonzalez

