Live Updates: Alabama Baseball Opens SEC Play Against Florida

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The rain has passed. The field may be a little soggy and it's a little humid, but otherwise nice conditions for an evening baseball game at Sewell-Thomas Stadium.

It's partly cloudy, 75 degrees, and should drop down to about 65 before the game is over.

This is the SEC opener for both teams. The Gators have won the last 10 meetings between the programs.

The Details

• Who: No. 9 Florida (12-6) at Alabama (13-4)

• Where: Sewell-Thomas Stadium

• When: Friday 6 p.m. (weather permitting), Saturday 6 p.m., Sunday 1 p.m.

• TV: SEC Network+ (Play-By-Play: Josh Caray, Color: Lance Cormier)

• Radio: Crimson Tide Spots Network (Play-By-Play: Roger Hoover, Color: Lee Tracey)

• Series: Gators lead 64-57

• Last meeting: The teams last played May 27, 2021, in Hoover as part of the 2021 SEC Tournament. Florida won 7-2. The last weekend series was March 29-31, 2019, in Gainesville, with UF earning a series sweep.

Game 1: Florida at Alabama Third Inning USA Today • Florida adds to its lead with a solo home run to right by BT Riopelle before the first out is recorded. Florida 5, Alabama 0. Second Inning Alabama Athletics The crowd may not be that big tonight as spring break is still ongoing, but it's vocal. They're into it ... • Leadoff single to left for Kendrick Calilao, and he advanced on a slow gaper on the left side just beyond Jarvis' reach by Josh Rivera. The runners advance on a 3-4 sac-bunt. Deric Fabian knocks the first pitch he sees into right-center for a two-run single. Tommy Seidl robs Colby Halter of a two-run home run to right for the second out. He can't get the one Jud Fabian puts in the bullpen, though, for a two run home run. It's his seventh of the season. Florida 4, Alabama 0 • Three up, three down for the Crimson Tide. First Inning Alabama Athletics Umpires: HP Mark Chapman; 1B Ray Gregson; 2B Michael Phillips; 3B Jordan Ferrell. First pitch: 6:02 p.m. • Garrett McMillan comes out throwing as if he has something to prove, but he walks the second batter after falling behind in the count. Wyatt Langford strokes a two-out single to left, but McMillan notched his second strikeout to get out of the inning. He threw 21 pitches. • Jim Jarvis leads off with an infield singe to first that he beat out (sliding headfirst into the bag). He didn't advance, though. No score. Starting Pitchers Florida LHP Hunter Barco (3-1), 1.93 ERA BB: 2 SO: 34 Opposing batting average: .159 Alabama RHP Garrett McMillan (2-0), 1.80 ERA BB: 4 SO: 22 Opposing batting average: .141 Lineups Alabama Athletics Florida 2b Colby Halter (.391) CF Jud Fanian (.310) Sterlin Thompson (.358) LF Ryat Langford (.377) C BT Riopelle (.318) 1B Kendrick Calilao (.286) SS Josh Rivera (.216) DH Kris Armstrong (.227) 3B Deric Fabian (.278) Alabama SS Jim Jarvis (.328) C Dominic Tamez (.328) 3B Zane Denton (.319) RF Tommy Seidl (.422) 1B Drew Williams (.294) DH Eric Foggo (.304) LF Owen Diodati (.269) Andrew Pickney (.268) 2B Bryce Eblin (.267)

Of Note ...

• The Right Field Terrace at Sewell-Thomas Stadium will be open to all fans.

With the university on spring break, the same rules apply as with students. Coolers and dogs are allowed through Game 6.

• Saturday will be Alabama’s ‘Alumni Game’ as the program recognizes the 25-year anniversary of the 1996 and 1997 teams that reached the College World Series.

Former players on both rosters will be honored with a pregame ceremony.

The Saturday game will also feature a commemorative hat giveaway to the first 250 fans through the gates, featuring a retro logo recognizing the ‘96 and ‘97 College World Series.

This story will be continually updated during the game