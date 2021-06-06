Live Updates: Alabama Baseball vs Louisiana Tech at Ruston Regional

The Crimson Tide will meet a familiar friend in the Ruston Regional semifinals on Sunday afternoon when it takes on the Bulldogs of Louisiana Tech

After beating Rider 3-1 on Saturday, Alabama baseball will look to stave elimination again on Sunday afternoon against host Louisiana Tech in the Ruston Regional.

First pitch at J.C Love Field at Pat Patterson Field is set for 2 p.m. (CT) on ESPN3.

However, it will be a family reunion for the Crimson Tide.

Bulldogs assistant coach Mitch Gaspard managed Alabama from 2010-2016, leading the Crimson Tide to four NCAA tournament appearances and one super regional appearance.

Alabama coach Brad Bohannon made one tinker to Sunday's lineup compared to the rest of the weekend. First baseman Drew Williamson will be on the bench, while Zane Denton mans the position.

Bryce Eblin will get the start at shortstop with Jim Jarvis moving on to third base.

Here are your starting lineups:

No. 3-seed Alabama Crimson Tide (31-24, 14-19 SEC)

1. Peyton Wilson - 2B

2. William Hamiter - RF

3. Sam Praytor - C

4. Zane Denton - 1B

5. Owen Diodati - DH

6. Jackson Tate - LF

7. Bryce Eblin - SS

8. Caden Rose - CF

9. Jim Jarvis - 3B

Jacob McNairy - P

No. 1-seed Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (41-18, 22-8 C-USA)

1. Taylor Young - 2B

2. Hunter Wells - 3B

3. Parker Bates - CF

4. Steele Netterville - DH

5. Cole McConnell - LF

6. Jorge Corona - C

7. Philip Matulia - RF

8. Manny Garcia - 1B

9. Alex Ray - SS

Jarrett Whorff - P

Top 1 - Louisiana Tech batting

Young grounded out to McNairy on a bunt.

Wells doubled down the left-field line.

Bates grounded out to McNairy.

Netterville beat out a ground ball to third base for an infield RBI single. Wells scored.

McConnell filed out to center field.

MID 1 - Louisiana Tech 1, Alabama 0

Bottom 1 - Alabama batting

Wilson struck out swinging.

Hamiter drew a walk.

Praytor smoked a ball over the left-center field wall for a 2-run homer run.

Denton struck out looking.

Diodati grounded out to second.

END 1 - Alabama 2, Louisiana Tech 1

Top 2 - Louisiana Tech batting

Corona knocked a single through the right side of the infield.

Matulia homered to right field. Corona scored.

Garcia grounded out to first base.

Eblin and Wilson collided with each other in the infield and Ray's grounder snuck through to center field.

Young filed out to left field.

Wells grounded out to first base.

MID 2 - Louisiana Tech 3, Alabama 2

Bottom 2 - Alabama batting

Tate homered to left field.

Eblin grounded out to second base.

Rose grounded out to third base.

Jarvis filed out to center field.

END 2 - Louisiana Tech 3, Alabama 3

Top 3 - Louisiana Tech batting

Bates drew a walk.

Netterville drew a walk.

After a mound visit from pitching coach Jason Jackson, McConnell hammered a ball to right field for a three-run homer.

Landon Green has come to relieve McNairy.

McNairy only went two innings and allowed six runs on six hits and walked two batters.

Corona was hit by a pitch.

Matulia struck out swinging.

Jarvis mishandled the grounder to third and Garcia reached first base. Two on for Ray.

Ray struck out swinging.

Young grounded out to third base. Jarvis made a great diving stop and throw to end the frame.

MID 3 - Louisiana Tech 6, Alabama 3

Bottom 3 - Alabama batting

Wilson filed out to right-center field on the warning track.

Hamiter grounded out to first base.

Praytor drew a walk.

Denton mashed a ball over the right-field wall to cut the deficit to only one.

Diodati lined out to left field.

END 3 - Louisiana Tech 6, Alabama 5

Top 4 - Louisiana Tech batting

Wells drew a walk.

Bates struck out looking.

Another home run. This time it's a two-run shot off the bat of Netterville.

McConnell doubled through the gap in left-center field.

Corona struck out swinging.

Matulia hit an RBI single to left-center field. McConnell scored.

Garcia grounded into a fielder's choice. Matulia out at second.

MID 4 - Louisiana Tech 9, Alabama 5

Bottom 4 - Alabama batting

Tate singled back up the middle into center field.

Eblin grounded into a 4-6-3 double play.

Rose grounded out to third base.

END 4 - Louisiana Tech 9, Alabama 5

Top 5 - Louisiana Tech batting

Chase Lee has entered the game for Green.

Ray struck out looking.

Young filed out to right field.

Wells drew a walk.

Bates drew a walk.

Netterville grounded out to short.

MID 5 - Louisiana Tech 9, Alabama 5

Bottom 5 - Alabama batting

Jarvis drew a walk.

Wilson struck out swinging.

Hamiter popped out to third base.

The Bulldogs have made their first pitch change and it's Kyle Crigger coming on for Whorff.

Praytor lined out to short.

END 5 - Louisiana Tech 9, Alabama 5

Top 6 - Louisiana Tech batting

McConnell struck out looking.

Corona grounded out to third base,

Matulia grounded out to first base.

MID 6 - Louisiana Tech 9, Alabama 5

Bottom 6 - Alabama batting

Denton drew a walk.

Diodati singled up the middle.

Tate reached on a fielder's choice but Denton out at third base.

Eblin doubled down the left-field line and Diodati home to score.

Rose grounded out to third base.

Jarvis flied out to center.

END 6 - Louisiana Tech 9, Alabama 6

Top 7 - Louisiana Tech batting

Garcia homered to left-center.

Ray struck out swinging.

Young hit by a pitch.

Young advanced to second on a wild pitch.

Wells drew a walk.

Bates grounded out to second base. Runners advanced to second and third.

Netterville struck out swinging.

MID 7 - Louisiana Tech 10, Alabama 6

Bottom 7 - Alabama batting

Wilson grounded out to second base.

Hamiter grounded out to second base.

Praytor files out to right field.

END 7 - Louisiana Tech 10, Alabama 6

Top 8 - Louisiana Tech batting

McConnell popped out to second base.

Corona drew a walk.

Lee's day is done. William Freeman is coming in to relieve "The Viper".

Matulia reached on a fielder's choice. Corona out at second.

Garcia popped out to short.

MID 8 - Louisiana Tech 10, Alabama 6

Bottom 8 - Alabama batting

Denton stuck out swinging.

Diodati grounded out to short.

Tate popped out to second base.

END 8 - Louisiana Tech 10, Alabama 6

Top 9 - Louisiana Tech batting

Ray grounded out to short.

Young hit by pitch.

Wells singled to right field.

Bates lined out to right field. Runners on the corners.

Netterville filed out to left field.

MID 9 - Louisiana Tech 10, Alabama 6

Bottom 9 - Alabama batting

Eblin singled to left-center field.

T.J Reeves is pinch-hitting for Rose.

Reeves struck out swinging.

Jarvis reached on an error by the shortstop. Runners on first and second.

Wilson drew a walk and the bases are loaded for Hamiter.

Eblin scored from third on a passed ball.

Hamiter grounded out to second. Jarvis scored from third. Runner on third for Praytor.

Praytor drew a walk. Runners on the corners for Denton.

Andrew Pinckney will pinch-run for Praytor.

Denton filed out to right field.

END 9 - Louisiana Tech 10, Alabama 8