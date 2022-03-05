Live Updates: Alabama Baseball vs Murray State, Game 2

Live stats, information and analysis as the Crimson Tide takes on the Racers in Game 2 of the weekend series.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — After downing Murray State 5-1 in Friday's Game 1, Alabama baseball will look to clinch the series on Saturday as it takes on the Racers once again.

On the season, the Crimson Tide is 7-4 through its first 11 games, with three of its losses being its sweep by No. 1 Texas on the road last weekend. Alabama's fourth loss was also this week, a 7-6 game against UT Martin.

Murray State, on the other hand, is 8-1 to start the season. The Racers started the season with a three-game sweep of Butler before besting Northern Illinois in four games. A 13-7 win over Bellarmine made up Murray State's eighth win. It should be noted, though, that this weekend's series at Alabama will be the first road games that the Racers have played this season.

Follow along below for live updates, stats and analysis as the Crimson Tide host the Racers in Friday's Game 2:

Bottom 3

END 3: Alabama 2, Murray State 1

Williamson singled up the middle, advanced to second on an E8. Jarvis scored from second. 2-1 Alabama.

Jarvis stole second. That's his second stolen base of the afternoon.

Jarvis hit a one-out single. He is now 2-2 on the day at the plate.

Top 3

MID 3: Alabama 1, Murray State 1

Three up, three down for Jean in the third.

Bottom 2

END 2: Alabama 1, Murray State 1

Nothing doing for Alabama in the bottom of the second.

Top 2

MID 2: Alabama 1, Murray State 1

McCullough advanced to second on a wild pitch.

McCullough reached on a fielder's choice, Gardner to third, Pennington scored. Game is tied 1-1 with one out and runners at the corners.

Gardner doubled down the right field line. Pennington advances to third. Two runners in scoring position with one out.

Jean just walked Pennington of Murray State. That marks the first time an Alabama pitcher has walked a batter in 19.2 innings.

Bottom 1

END 1: Alabama 1, Murray State 0

Denton doubled down the line in left field. Runner on second, two out.

Williamson flied out to center field, Jarvis tags across the plate. 1-0 Alabama.

Siedl grounded out to short, but Jarvis reached third. Runner on third, one out.

Jarvis stole second.

Jarvis singled up the middle. Leadoff man on first, nobody out for Seidl.

Top 1

MID 1: Alabama 0, Murray State 0

Jean sits Murray State down 1-2-3.

Jean's first pitch is in for a called strike, and we are underway at The Joe.

Pregame

Today's umpires:

HP: Morris Hodges



1B: Ray Gregson



2B: Mark Chapman



3B: Derek Mollica

Starting lineup for Murray State:

Starting lineup for Alabama can be found below.

Today's weather: 82 degrees Fahrenheit, partly cloudy but with no forecast for rain.

Alabama Baseball Starting Lineup