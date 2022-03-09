Skip to main content
Live Updates: Alabama Baseball vs. North Alabama

Live Updates: Alabama Baseball vs. North Alabama

Crimson Tide holds its lone midweek game looking to extend its four-game winning streak before hosting Binghamton.

Crimson Tide holds its lone midweek game looking to extend its four-game winning streak before hosting Binghamton.

It's chilly at Sewell-Thomas Stadium, where Alabama will host North Alabama for a day game under the clouds Wednesday.

This is the 25th time the teams have met over the years, with the Crimson Tide holding a 22-2 edge, 20-1 at The Joe. 

The last meeting was last year, April 20, with Alabama winning 8-6. 

North Alabama finished the 2021 season with a 7-40 record, including a 6-15 mark in ASUN action.

The Lions (4-5) were selected to finish 12th in the ASUN Conference in the league’s preseason poll.

Alabamas (9-4) has won four straight. This is the lone midweek game heading into the weekend series against Binghamton. Tuesday's game against Middle Tennessee was cancelled. 

Fourth Inning

Freshman right-hander Hagan Banks takes over on the mound. 

Third Inning 

• North Alabama answers by manufacturing a run. Harper singled, was sacrificed over by Jonathan Lane and singled home by Zak Majer. But Majer was caught stealing and Cook fanned for the third out. Lions 6, Crimson Tide 1.

• Jim Jarvis knocked the first pitch he saw over the right-field wall. His second of the season. North Alabama 6, Alabama 2.

Second Inning

Senior right-hander Jacob McNairy (2-0, 0.69 ERA) is in for the Crimson Tide. 

• North Alabama extends the lead to 5-0 on a three-run home run by Drew Hudson, his second of the season. Came on a 1-0 pitch with one out and was to left field after Cal Cook was hit by a pitch and Dominick McIntyre reached on an infield single. Second home run of the year given up by McNairy. 

• Right after Andrew Pinckney sent one to the warning track, Owen Diodati went yard for his third home run of the season. Soli shot to right-center. North Alabama 5, Alabama 1.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

First Inning

This is the first career appearance for freshman right-hander Ben Hess. 

• Lions don't mess around and quickly get on the board. The leadoff hatter was caught looking, but the 2-3 hitters hit back-to-back doubles. Austin Thrasher hit his to right-center and Reid Homan down the left-field line into the corner. Luke Harper doubles in the run before Hess can get out of the inning. Lions up 2-0. 

• Dominic Tamez singled, Drew Williamson drew a 10-pitch walk with two outs, but both were left stranded. 

The Details 

What: North Alabama at Alabama baseball

Where: Sewell-Thomas Stadium 

When: 3 p.m. start

TV: SEC Network+. Play-By-Play: Eli Gold, Color: Lance Cormier

Radio: Crimson Tide Radio Network.

Play-By-Play: Chris Stewart, Color: Roger Hoover/Lee Tracey

Crimson Tide Starters

702BAAF8-8CD1-407C-BAB1-54652CC00207

Lineup for North Alabama

SP: Austin Nichols (0-2, 15.43)

C: Luke Harper

Infield: 1B Cal Cook; 2B Drew Hudson; SS Reid Homan; 3B Jonathan Lane

OF: LF Dominck McIntyre; CF Austin Thrasher; RF: Devne Daniel

DH: Zak Majer 

Batting Orders

86CBFC2D-1A9C-4D42-ABFF-6509EF3AD68E

North Alabama

  1. 2B Drew Hudson BA .235
  2. CF Austin Thrasher .375
  3. SS Reid Homan .333
  4. RF Devne Daniel .229
  5. C Luke Harper .318
  6. 3B Jonathan Lane .243
  7. DH Zak Majer .100
  8. 1B Cal Cook .167 
  9. RF Dominick McIntyre .263

Alabama 

  1. SS Jim Jarvis .370
  2. 3B Zane Denton .235
  3. Dominic Tamez .289
  4. 1B Drew Williamson .333
  5. RF Tommy Seidl .405
  6. DH Will Hodo .182
  7. CF Andrew Pinckney .306
  8. LF Owen Diodati .255
  9. 2B Caden Rose 306 

Crimson Tide Battery

Dominic Tamez, Xavier Series 2022

SP Ben Hess is making his first career start 

C Dominic Tamez

Dominic Tamez

Alabama Infield

Drew Williamson, Xavier Series 2022

1B: Drew Williamson 

2B: Caden Rose 

SS: Jim Jarvis

3B: Zane Denton

Alabama Outfield and DH

Andrew Pinckney, Alabama 2020 fall practice

LF Owen Diodati 

CF Andrew Pinckney

RF Tommy Seidl

DH Woll Hodo

Batting Orders

86CBFC2D-1A9C-4D42-ABFF-6509EF3AD68E

North Alabama

  1. 2B Drew Hudson BA .235
  2. CF Austin Thrasher .375
  3. SS Reid Homan .333
  4. RF Devne Daniel .229
  5. C Luke Harper .318
  6. 3B Jonathan Lane .243
  7. DH Zak Majer .100
  8. 1B Cal Cook .167 
  9. RF Dominick McIntyre .263

Alabama 

  1. SS Jim Jarvis .370
  2. 3B Zane Denton .235
  3. Dominic Tamez .289
  4. 1B Drew Williamson .333
  5. RF Tommy Seidl .405
  6. DH Will Hodo .182
  7. CF Andrew Pinckney .306
  8. LF Owen Diodati .255
  9. 2B Caden Rose 306 

Of Note:

• UNA starting shortstop Reid Homan of Athens, Ala., is the son of former Alabama baseball player Matt Homan and the grandson of former Alabama standout receiver Dennis Homan. Dennis Homan was a member of the 1965 national championship team and the 1966 undefeated team. As a senior, he was named All-American and Academic AllAmerican, after making 54 receptions for 820 yards and 9 touchdowns. 

• North Alabama graduates and Athletic Hall of Fame members Wimp Sanderson and John Bostick played major roles in the history of the Alabama basketball program as well as long-time assistants under C.M. Newton and then Sanderson as head coach of the Tide. Sanderson played for the Lions from 1957-59 and is a member of UNA’s 1,000-point career scoring club. Bostick lettered in football, baseball and basketball for the Lions from 1953-56.

This story will be continually updated throughout the game.

Alabama guard Jahvon Quinerly (13) shoots past Tennessee guard Keon Johnson (45) and guard Josiah-Jordan James (5) during the second half of the SEC Men's Basketball Tournament semifinal game at Bridgestone Arena
All Things Bama

Alabama Basketball Pre-Tournament Practice Report

By Blake Byler33 minutes ago
030522_MBB_OatsNa_LSU_RS5210
All Things Bama

BamaCentral Three-And-Out: Previewing Alabama Basketball in the SEC Tournament

By Tony Tsoukalas3 hours ago
Alabama softball visits Rock Valley2
All Things Bama

Rock Valley Softball Team Video, Visit Make Big Impression on Alabama

By Edwin Stanton4 hours ago
Alabama Crimson Tide guard JD Davison (3) reacts after making a three point basket against the LSU Tigers during the first half at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
All Things Bama

All Things Bama Podcast: Can Alabama Basketball Make a Run in Tampa at the SEC Tournament?

By Tyler Martin5 hours ago
2022 quarterback Cade Ott Carruth will be a preferred walk-on at Alabama.
All Things Bama

Alabama Adds Preferred Walk-On QB from Hewitt-Trussville

By Tony Tsoukalas5 hours ago
Alabama Crimson Tide guard Jahvon Quinerly (13) guard Jaden Shackelford (5) and guard JD Davison (3) celebrate after defeating the Baylor Bears at Coleman Coliseum.
All Things Bama

The Extra Point: Previewing Alabama in the SEC Tournament

By Blake Byler6 hours ago
Alabama head coach Nate Oates addresses the crowd after their 80 to 79 win against LSU in the SEC Men's Basketball Tournament Championship game at Bridgestone Arena Sunday, March 14, 2021 in Nashville
All Things Bama

Nate Oats' Keys to Success in Conference Tournaments

By Katie Windham8 hours ago
Cam Robinson
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: March 9, 2022

By Blake Byler16 hours ago