Live Updates: Alabama Baseball vs. North Alabama
It's chilly at Sewell-Thomas Stadium, where Alabama will host North Alabama for a day game under the clouds Wednesday.
This is the 25th time the teams have met over the years, with the Crimson Tide holding a 22-2 edge, 20-1 at The Joe.
The last meeting was last year, April 20, with Alabama winning 8-6.
North Alabama finished the 2021 season with a 7-40 record, including a 6-15 mark in ASUN action.
The Lions (4-5) were selected to finish 12th in the ASUN Conference in the league’s preseason poll.
Alabamas (9-4) has won four straight. This is the lone midweek game heading into the weekend series against Binghamton. Tuesday's game against Middle Tennessee was cancelled.
Fourth Inning
Freshman right-hander Hagan Banks takes over on the mound.
Third Inning
• North Alabama answers by manufacturing a run. Harper singled, was sacrificed over by Jonathan Lane and singled home by Zak Majer. But Majer was caught stealing and Cook fanned for the third out. Lions 6, Crimson Tide 1.
• Jim Jarvis knocked the first pitch he saw over the right-field wall. His second of the season. North Alabama 6, Alabama 2.
Second Inning
Senior right-hander Jacob McNairy (2-0, 0.69 ERA) is in for the Crimson Tide.
• North Alabama extends the lead to 5-0 on a three-run home run by Drew Hudson, his second of the season. Came on a 1-0 pitch with one out and was to left field after Cal Cook was hit by a pitch and Dominick McIntyre reached on an infield single. Second home run of the year given up by McNairy.
• Right after Andrew Pinckney sent one to the warning track, Owen Diodati went yard for his third home run of the season. Soli shot to right-center. North Alabama 5, Alabama 1.
First Inning
This is the first career appearance for freshman right-hander Ben Hess.
• Lions don't mess around and quickly get on the board. The leadoff hatter was caught looking, but the 2-3 hitters hit back-to-back doubles. Austin Thrasher hit his to right-center and Reid Homan down the left-field line into the corner. Luke Harper doubles in the run before Hess can get out of the inning. Lions up 2-0.
• Dominic Tamez singled, Drew Williamson drew a 10-pitch walk with two outs, but both were left stranded.
The Details
What: North Alabama at Alabama baseball
Where: Sewell-Thomas Stadium
When: 3 p.m. start
TV: SEC Network+. Play-By-Play: Eli Gold, Color: Lance Cormier
Radio: Crimson Tide Radio Network.
Play-By-Play: Chris Stewart, Color: Roger Hoover/Lee Tracey
Crimson Tide Starters
Lineup for North Alabama
SP: Austin Nichols (0-2, 15.43)
C: Luke Harper
Infield: 1B Cal Cook; 2B Drew Hudson; SS Reid Homan; 3B Jonathan Lane
OF: LF Dominck McIntyre; CF Austin Thrasher; RF: Devne Daniel
DH: Zak Majer
Batting Orders
North Alabama
- 2B Drew Hudson BA .235
- CF Austin Thrasher .375
- SS Reid Homan .333
- RF Devne Daniel .229
- C Luke Harper .318
- 3B Jonathan Lane .243
- DH Zak Majer .100
- 1B Cal Cook .167
- RF Dominick McIntyre .263
Alabama
- SS Jim Jarvis .370
- 3B Zane Denton .235
- Dominic Tamez .289
- 1B Drew Williamson .333
- RF Tommy Seidl .405
- DH Will Hodo .182
- CF Andrew Pinckney .306
- LF Owen Diodati .255
- 2B Caden Rose 306
Crimson Tide Battery
SP Ben Hess is making his first career start
C Dominic Tamez
Alabama Infield
1B: Drew Williamson
2B: Caden Rose
SS: Jim Jarvis
3B: Zane Denton
Alabama Outfield and DH
LF Owen Diodati
CF Andrew Pinckney
RF Tommy Seidl
DH Woll Hodo
Of Note:
• UNA starting shortstop Reid Homan of Athens, Ala., is the son of former Alabama baseball player Matt Homan and the grandson of former Alabama standout receiver Dennis Homan. Dennis Homan was a member of the 1965 national championship team and the 1966 undefeated team. As a senior, he was named All-American and Academic AllAmerican, after making 54 receptions for 820 yards and 9 touchdowns.
• North Alabama graduates and Athletic Hall of Fame members Wimp Sanderson and John Bostick played major roles in the history of the Alabama basketball program as well as long-time assistants under C.M. Newton and then Sanderson as head coach of the Tide. Sanderson played for the Lions from 1957-59 and is a member of UNA’s 1,000-point career scoring club. Bostick lettered in football, baseball and basketball for the Lions from 1953-56.
This story will be continually updated throughout the game.