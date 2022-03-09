Live Updates: Alabama Baseball vs. North Alabama

It's chilly at Sewell-Thomas Stadium, where Alabama will host North Alabama for a day game under the clouds Wednesday.

This is the 25th time the teams have met over the years, with the Crimson Tide holding a 22-2 edge, 20-1 at The Joe.

The last meeting was last year, April 20, with Alabama winning 8-6.

North Alabama finished the 2021 season with a 7-40 record, including a 6-15 mark in ASUN action.

The Lions (4-5) were selected to finish 12th in the ASUN Conference in the league’s preseason poll.

Alabamas (9-4) has won four straight. This is the lone midweek game heading into the weekend series against Binghamton. Tuesday's game against Middle Tennessee was cancelled.

Fourth Inning

Freshman right-hander Hagan Banks takes over on the mound.

Third Inning

• North Alabama answers by manufacturing a run. Harper singled, was sacrificed over by Jonathan Lane and singled home by Zak Majer. But Majer was caught stealing and Cook fanned for the third out. Lions 6, Crimson Tide 1.

• Jim Jarvis knocked the first pitch he saw over the right-field wall. His second of the season. North Alabama 6, Alabama 2.

Second Inning

Senior right-hander Jacob McNairy (2-0, 0.69 ERA) is in for the Crimson Tide.

• North Alabama extends the lead to 5-0 on a three-run home run by Drew Hudson, his second of the season. Came on a 1-0 pitch with one out and was to left field after Cal Cook was hit by a pitch and Dominick McIntyre reached on an infield single. Second home run of the year given up by McNairy.

• Right after Andrew Pinckney sent one to the warning track, Owen Diodati went yard for his third home run of the season. Soli shot to right-center. North Alabama 5, Alabama 1.

First Inning

This is the first career appearance for freshman right-hander Ben Hess.

• Lions don't mess around and quickly get on the board. The leadoff hatter was caught looking, but the 2-3 hitters hit back-to-back doubles. Austin Thrasher hit his to right-center and Reid Homan down the left-field line into the corner. Luke Harper doubles in the run before Hess can get out of the inning. Lions up 2-0.

• Dominic Tamez singled, Drew Williamson drew a 10-pitch walk with two outs, but both were left stranded.

The Details

What: North Alabama at Alabama baseball

Where: Sewell-Thomas Stadium

When: 3 p.m. start

TV: SEC Network+. Play-By-Play: Eli Gold, Color: Lance Cormier

Radio: Crimson Tide Radio Network.

Play-By-Play: Chris Stewart, Color: Roger Hoover/Lee Tracey

Crimson Tide Starters Lineup for North Alabama SP: Austin Nichols (0-2, 15.43) C: Luke Harper Infield: 1B Cal Cook; 2B Drew Hudson; SS Reid Homan; 3B Jonathan Lane OF: LF Dominck McIntyre; CF Austin Thrasher; RF: Devne Daniel DH: Zak Majer Batting Orders North Alabama 2B Drew Hudson BA .235 CF Austin Thrasher .375 SS Reid Homan .333 RF Devne Daniel .229 C Luke Harper .318 3B Jonathan Lane .243 DH Zak Majer .100 1B Cal Cook .167 RF Dominick McIntyre .263 Alabama SS Jim Jarvis .370 3B Zane Denton .235 Dominic Tamez .289 1B Drew Williamson .333 RF Tommy Seidl .405 DH Will Hodo .182 CF Andrew Pinckney .306 LF Owen Diodati .255 2B Caden Rose 306 Crimson Tide Battery Alabama Athletics SP Ben Hess is making his first career start C Dominic Tamez Alabama Athletics Alabama Infield Alabama Athletics 1B: Drew Williamson 2B: Caden Rose SS: Jim Jarvis 3B: Zane Denton Alabama Outfield and DH Alabama Athletics LF Owen Diodati CF Andrew Pinckney RF Tommy Seidl DH Woll Hodo

Of Note:

• UNA starting shortstop Reid Homan of Athens, Ala., is the son of former Alabama baseball player Matt Homan and the grandson of former Alabama standout receiver Dennis Homan. Dennis Homan was a member of the 1965 national championship team and the 1966 undefeated team. As a senior, he was named All-American and Academic AllAmerican, after making 54 receptions for 820 yards and 9 touchdowns.

• North Alabama graduates and Athletic Hall of Fame members Wimp Sanderson and John Bostick played major roles in the history of the Alabama basketball program as well as long-time assistants under C.M. Newton and then Sanderson as head coach of the Tide. Sanderson played for the Lions from 1957-59 and is a member of UNA’s 1,000-point career scoring club. Bostick lettered in football, baseball and basketball for the Lions from 1953-56.

This story will be continually updated throughout the game.