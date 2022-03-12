Skip to main content

Live Updates: Alabama Baseball vs. North Binghamton (Game 2)

The Crimson Tide will look to lock up a win in its weekend series against the Bearcats.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — It’s another chilly day at Sewell-Thomas Stadium as Alabama baseball hosts Binghampton under sunny, 39-degree weather. The Crimson Tide took down the Bearcats 9-3 to open the series on Friday. Today’s game will be followed by the series finale on Sunday at 2 p.m. CT.

Alabama (10-5) will send junior Antoine Jean to the mound for his fourth start of the season. The left-hander is 0-1 with a 3.18 earned run average over 11⅓ innings pitched this year. Binghamton (3-7) is starting sophomore right-hander John Lumpinski, who comes into the game with an 0-3 record and a 13.5 earned run average over 10⅔ innings.

Alabama experienced was dealt a midweek loss to North Alabama on Wednesday but is in the midst of a nice run at the moment. Since dropping four straight games two weeks ago, the Crimson Tide has won five of its last six games. Following this weekend’s series against Binghampton, Alabama will host Southern Miss on Tuesday before opening SEC play with a home series against Flordia next weekend.

Follow along below for updates from Saturday’s game against Binghampton. First pitch is scheduled for 2 p.m. CT. 

Top 1

  • Jean looks sharp on the mound. He struck out the leadoff man before snaring a sharply-hit ground ball up the middle for the second out. He then ended the inning with a strikeout. Nice 10-pitch inning. (0-0)

Alabama starting lineup

Jim Jarvis, SS

Jim Jarvis v. Xavier, 2022

Tommy Seidl, RF

Tommy Seidl, Alabama Outfielder

Zane Denton, 3B

Zane Denton, Alabama third baseman

Drew Williamson, 1B

Drew Williamson, Xavier Series 2022

Dominic Tavez, C

Dominic Tamez

Eric Foggo, DH

Eric Foggo

Caden Rose, 2B

Caden Rose

Owen Diodati, LF

Alabama left fielder Owen Diodati

Andrew Pinckney, CF

Andrew Pinckney, Alabama 2020 fall practice

Antoine Jean, SP

Antoine Jean

 

