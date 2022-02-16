Skip to main content

Live Updates: No. 25 Alabama Basketball vs Mississippi State

Follow along for live updates, stats and analysis as the Crimson Tide tries to avenge its January loss to the Bulldogs.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. - Following an important one-point victory over Arkansas on Saturday, Alabama earned its way back into the AP Top 25. Wednesday night, the Crimson Tide looks to keep the momentum going against Mississippi State.

 In round one of this matchup, the Bulldogs narrowly emerged with the home victory over Alabama, 78-76 back on Jan. 15. Tonight, the Crimson Tide will be going for three straight wins for the first time since early December, as tip off is set for 6 p.m. CT in Coleman Coliseum.

Alabama Starting Lineup:

Jahvon Quinerly at Mississippi State

G Jahvon Quinerly

13.9 PPG, 3.3 RPG, 4.4 APG

Jaden Shackelford at Mississippi State

G Jaden Shackelford

17.3 PPG, 5.6 RPG, 1.4 APG

Keon Ellis at Mississippi State

G Keon Ellis

11.6 PPG, 6.0 RPG, 1.9 APG

Noah Gurley at Mississippi State

F Noah Gurley

7.4 PPG, 3.8 RPG, 0.5 APG 

Charles Bediako at Mississippi State

C Charles Bediako

6.4 PPG, 4.3 RPG, 0.7 APG

How to Watch:

Who: Mississippi State at Alabama

When: 6 p.m. CT, Wednesday, Feb. 16

Read More

TV: ESPN2

Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network with Chris Stewart (play-by-play), Bryan Passink (analyst) and Roger Hoover (sideline) on the call. The pregame show will begin one hour prior to tipoff.

Last time out, Alabama: The Crimson Tide was able to hold off a surging Arkansas team on Saturday inside Coleman Coliseum. The Razorbacks came all the way back from a 13-point deficit in the second half to retake the lead with 2:36. The Alabama defense clamped down the rest of the way, not allowing a field goal. Noah Gurley had clutch buckets on back to back possessions to seal the 68-67 win for Alabama. JD Davison led Alabama in scoring with 11 points.

Last time out, Mississippi State: After trailing by 15 at halftime, the Bulldogs put up a furious fight on the road at LSU on Saturday and nearly came back to win. However, the Tigers held on for the 69-65 win. Iverson Molinar was valiant in defeat with 26 points.

The series: Alabama leads the all-time series 129-78 with an 81-15 home record. The Crimson Tide swept the Bulldogs in three games last season, but lost in the previous matchup this year. Mississippi State has not won in Tuscaloosa since 2016. 

