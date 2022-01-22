Skip to main content

Live Updates: Alabama Basketball vs Missouri

Alabama faces Missouri for the second time this season, this time at Coleman Coliseum tipping off at 5 p.m. CT.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. - Coming off an important win over No. 13 LSU, Alabama basketball (12-6) plays Missouri (8-9) for the second time this season, tipping off at 5 p.m. CT in Coleman Coliseum. 

In their first matchup, Missouri posted a strong offensive effort to start the second half and the Crimson Tide was unable to overcome the Tigers. The loss was a low point for Alabama, as unranked opponents have plagued the Crimson Tide effort all season. 

On the other hand, Alabama is 4-1 against AP Top 25 teams this season, winning against four teams in the top-15. The most recent of those ranked wins was over LSU, where Alabama's defensive intensity down the stretch was enough to hold on for the win. Alabama got strong guard play from Jaden Shackelford, Keon Ellis and Jahvon Quinerly combining for 55 of Alabama's 70 points.

In their last game, the Tigers put together and impressive 78-53 road win over Ole Miss to pick up their second SEC win. Guard Amari Davis led the way with 23 points and a perfect shooting day going 10-10 from the floor and 3-3 from the free throw line.

Most recent updates at the top

First Half

  • 5:18 - Davison sinks a free throw to tie the game at 25. 
  • 6:05 - A 12-2 run has gotten Alabama back within striking distance, 25-24. 
  • 8:14 - Shackelford makes a contested three and is fouled. Alabama cuts the Missouri lead to 25-19. 
  • 9:00 - Missouri continues to dominate inside on offense, and the lead is 25-14. 
  • 12:00 - Alabama has missed its last seven shots. Missouri leads 19-7. 
  • 13:51 - Missouri holds a 17-7 lead. 
  • 15:58 - Britton Johnson checks into the game, and he scores an and-one layup on his first possession. 
  • 16:30 - Alabama timeout, Missouri is burning the Crimson Tide on turnovers early. 14-3 Tigers lead. 
  • 17:10 - An 8-0 run for the Tigers and the lead is 10-3. 
  • 18:29 - Missouri jumps out to a 5-3 lead. 
  • 20:00- Gurley wins the tip and the game is underway. 
  • Both teams are out of the tunnel as we are just minutes from tipoff. 

Pregame

• Tonight's starters: 

Screen Shot 2022-01-22 at 4.35.59 PM

• Darius Miles and Noah Gurley will start tonight, replacing Charles Bediako and an injured Juwan Gary. It is the first career start for Miles. 

• Alabama signee Brandon Miller is in attendance for tonight's game. 

• Points per game: 

  • Alabama: 81.1, 74.2 points allowed
  • Missouri: 67.2, 71.3 points allowed

• Leading Scorers: 

  • Alabama: Jaden Shackelford with 16.7 points per game
  • Missouri: Kobe Brown with 14.2 points per game. Brown scored 30 in the last matchup with the Crimson Tide. 

• Tonight's officials: Pat Adams, K.B. Burdett Jr., Vladimir Voyard-Tadal

• With Missouri just joining the conference in 2012, there is not a super long history between the Tide and Tigers. Alabama leads the all-time series 8-7, but is currently on a three-game losing streak dating back to March 2020. The last Alabama win came on Jan. 18 2020 inside Coleman Coliseum with a 88-74 victory behind 20 points from John Petty and 17 points from Jaden Shackelford and Alex Reese.

Nate Oats and Alabama bench
