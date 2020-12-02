SI.com
Bama Central
Live Updates: Alabama Basketball vs Providence

Joey Blackwell

After a disappointing start to the 2020 Maui Invitational on Monday against Stanford and a bounce-back performance against UNLV, Alabama basketball is set to square off against Providence in the fifth-place game of the consolation bracket on Wednesday night.

Providence fell in the first round to Indiana 79-58, then held on in its Tuesday game in the consolation bracket against Davidson 63-62.

Tonight's game (6:00 p.m. CT, ESPN 2) will settle the fifth and sixth-place finishers of the tournament. North Carolina and Texas are currently facing each other in the championship game at the time of this story's initial release.

The Crimson Tide are 2-1 after Tuesday night's win and are looking to improve to 3-1 on the season with a win tonight. Providence will be looking to have the same record if it is able to emerge Asheville victorious.

Follow along on Bama Central for live updates throughout the contest.

Pregame

  • Texas managed to pull out a two-point basket with 0.1 remaining on the clock, defeating North Carolina 69-67 and winning the championship game of the Maui Invitational.

Game Notes

Who: Alabama vs Providence

What: Maui Invitational

When: Wednesday, 6 p.m. CT

Where: Harrah's Cherokee Center, Asheville, N.C.

TV: ESPN2

Radio: CTSN (Play-By-Play: Chris Stewart, Analyst: Bryan Passink)

Scouting report: Providence led the whole way, but still had to hold on to defeat Davidson 63-62 on Tuesday. Nate Watson scored 22 points as the Friars built up a 19-point lead in the first half, but then saw the Wildcats claw back and nearly steal the win. Jared Bynum added 14 points and David Duke 13 for Providence (2-1). The Friars were just 2 of 16 from three-point range.

The last time out: After a disappointing tournament opener against Stanford, Alabama bounced back to defeat UNLV 86-74. Alabama was led by senior guard John Petty Jr.’s 22 points on 7-of-12 shooting from the field and 6-of-10 from beyond the arc. He also had six assists compared to one turnover in his nearly 34 minutes. The Huntsville, Ala., native led five players who reached double digits: Jahvon Quinerly (19), Herbert Jones (16), Jaden Shackelford (13) and Joshua Primo (11). Alabama connected on 48 percent from the field, 38 percent from beyond the arc, hit 15 three-pointers (15-of-40) and had 21 assists on its 29 makes with only 11 turnovers.

This story will be updated throughout the evening.

