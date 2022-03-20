Live Updates: Alabama Closes Home Series Against No. 9 Florida

Crimson Tide hopes to snap 12-game series losing streak against Gators, who are targeting another sweep of Alabama.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — It's been a rough series so far for Alabama as No. 9 Florida has showed it's probably underrated.

The Gators took Game 1 behind their ace, 6-4, and busted open Game 2 after the Crimson Tide managed to tie the score at five after four innings, winning going away 13-6.

If nothing else, Alabama would certainly like to snap its 12-game losing streak in this series as the Gators have been a consistent national power.

The weather is ideal for a Sunday game: 69 degrees and sunny. It feels too warm in the sunlight, and it's a little cool in the shade.

Second Inning
• The bottom three of the Florida batting order, which has had a really good series thus far, goes down 1-2-3.

First inning
First pitch 1:02 p.m.
• We pick up right where we left off Saturday night. Florida plates two in the first inning on back-to-back doubles by Sterlin Thompson and Wyatt Langford, followed by an error by first baseball Drew Williamson on a ball hit by BT Riopelle, scoring the second run. He was thrown out trying to steal second. Florida 2, Alabama 0
• Alabama goes three up, three down.

Starting Pitchers
Florida: Timmy Manning (0-0. 5.40 ERA)
Alabama: Grayson Hitt (1-0, 1.26 ERA)

1B Jordan Ferrell

2B Mark Chapman

3B Ray Gregson

The Details

• Who: No. 9 Florida (14-4) at Alabama (12-7)

• Where: Sewell-Thomas Stadium

• When: Sunday 1 p.m.

• TV: SEC Network+ (Play-By-Play: Josh Caray, Color: Lance Cormier)

• Radio: Crimson Tide Spots Network (Play-By-Play: Roger Hoover, Color: Lee Tracey)

• Series: Gators lead 66-57

• Last meeting: Florida took the series opener, 6-4, and Game 2 at The Joe, 13-6.. Previously, the teams last played May 27, 2021, in Hoover as part of the 2021 SEC Tournament. Florida won 7-2. The last weekend series was March 29-31, 2019, in Gainesville, with UF earning a series sweep.

Of Note ...

• The Right Field Terrace at Sewell-Thomas Stadium will be open to all fans for the entire weekend. With the university on spring break, the same rules apply. Coolers and dogs are allowed through Game 6.

• Alabama visits UAB at Regions Field on Tuesday, 6 p.m., an Mississippi State next weekend.

This story will be continually updated throughout the game.