Live Updates: Alabama Closes Home Series Against No. 9 Florida

Crimson Tide hopes to snap 12-game series losing streak against Gators, who are targeting another sweep of Alabama.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — It's been a rough series so far for Alabama as No. 9 Florida has showed it's probably underrated. 

The Gators took Game 1 behind their ace, 6-4, and busted open Game 2 after the Crimson Tide managed to tie the score at five after four innings, winning going away 13-6. 

If nothing else, Alabama would certainly like to snap its 12-game losing streak in this series as the Gators have been a consistent national power.

The weather is ideal for a Sunday game: 69 degrees and sunny. It feels too warm in the sunlight, and it's a little cool in the shade. 

Second Inning

Dominic Tamez, Xavier Series 2022

• The bottom three of the Florida batting order, which has had a really good series thus far, goes down 1-2-3.

First inning

Jim Jarvis v. Xavier, 2022

First pitch 1:02 p.m.

• We pick up right where we left off Saturday night. Florida plates two in the first inning on back-to-back doubles by Sterlin Thompson and Wyatt Langford, followed by an error by first baseball Drew Williamson on a ball hit by BT Riopelle, scoring the second run. He was thrown out trying to steal second. Florida 2, Alabama 0 

• Alabama goes three up, three down.

Starting Pitchers

Alabama pitcher Grayson Hitt

Florida

Timmy Manning (0-0. 5.40 ERA)

Alabama 

Grayson Hitt (1-0, 1.26 ERA)

Batting Orders/Starting Lineups

Brad Bohannon speaks to Alabama baseball during spring training, 2022

Florida

  1. 2B Colby Halter (.375)
  2. CF Jud Fanian (.308)
  3. RF Sterlin Thompson (.321)
  4. LF Wyatt Langford (.380)
  5. C BT Riopelle (.352)
  6. 1B Kendrick Calilao (.288)
  7. SS Josh Rivera (.262)
  8. DH Kris Armstrong (.294)
  9. 3B Deric Fabian (.286)

Alabama

  1. SS Jim Jarvis (.319)
  2. C Dominic Tamez (.329)
  3. 3B Zane Denton (.303)
  4. RF Tommy Seidl (.394)
  5. LF Owen Diodati (.280)
  6. DH Eric Foggo (.300)
  7. 1B Drew Williamson (.276)
  8. Andrew Pickney (.270)
  9. 2B Bryce Eblin (.227)

Umpires

HP Michael Phillips
1B Jordan Ferrell
2B Mark Chapman
3B Ray Gregson

The Details

• Who: No. 9 Florida (14-4) at Alabama (12-7)

• Where: Sewell-Thomas Stadium

• When: Sunday 1 p.m.

• TV: SEC Network+ (Play-By-Play: Josh Caray, Color: Lance Cormier)

• Radio: Crimson Tide Spots Network (Play-By-Play: Roger Hoover, Color: Lee Tracey)

• Series: Gators lead 66-57

• Last meeting: Florida took the series opener, 6-4, and Game 2 at The Joe, 13-6.. Previously, the teams last played May 27, 2021, in Hoover as part of the 2021 SEC Tournament. Florida won 7-2. The last weekend series was March 29-31, 2019, in Gainesville, with UF earning a series sweep.

Of Note ...

• The Right Field Terrace at Sewell-Thomas Stadium will be open to all fans for the entire weekend. With the university on spring break, the same rules apply. Coolers and dogs are allowed through Game 6.

• Alabama visits UAB at Regions Field on Tuesday, 6 p.m., an Mississippi State next weekend. 

This story will be continually updated throughout the game. 

