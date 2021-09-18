Live Updates: Alabama Crimson Tide at Florida Gators

Live stats, information and analysis from Gainesville as No. 1 Alabama takes on No. 11 Florida at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — It's game day in Florida as Alabama returns to Gainesville for the first time since 2011.

It's the conference opener and first true road game for the Crimson Tide.

Pregame

Nick Saban says Will Anderson will play against Florida.

The Alabama specialists have taken the field for warmups met with loud booing from the Florida fans.

Alabama arrives at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Linebacker Will Anderson Jr. appeared to be walking without any limitations. Saban has said he was day-to-day after his injury against Mercer.

Game Preview

The Tide and Gators met in a memorable SEC Championship matchup last season in which Alabama ultimately prevailed 52-46.

There are a lot of new faces for both teams and a lot of the talent from that 2020 championship game heard their names called in the NFL draft, but it will still be an exciting matchup in Gainesville this weekend.

Where: Steve Spurrier Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium

When: 2:30 p.m. CT

TV: CBS

Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network (Play-By-Play: Eli Gold, Analyst: John Parker Wilson, Sideline: Rashad Johnson) CTSN or on Sirius/XM 81

Online: FuboTV

Series info: Alabama leads the all-time series 26-14 and has won seven straight games in the series dating back to 2009 including the 2020 SEC Championship game. The Crimson Tide and Gators have met in the SEC Championship game 10 times starting with the inaugural game in 1992. The last time Florida beat Alabama was the 2008 SEC Championship game. Alabama beat Florida 38-10 on its last trip to Gainesville in 2011.