Live Updates: Alabama Softball Looks to Remain Perfect on Day 2 of Easton Bama Bash

The No. 2 Crimson Tide will face No. 8 Virginia Tech and Middle Tennessee State in a Saturday doubleheader.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama softball has lived up to its preseason hype. After beginning its season with four wins out West in the Candrea Classic, the No. 2 Crimson Tide continued its winning ways inside Rhoads Stadium on Friday night, recording a 10-2 victory over Evansville before edging out No. 8 Virginia Tech, 1-0.

Alabama will look to extend its perfect run Saturday as it begins an afternoon doubleheader with a rematch against Virginia Tech at 1:30 p.m. CT before taking on Middle Tennessee State 30 minutes after the conclusion of the game. The Crimson Tide will then wrap up its play in the tournament by facing MTSU again on Sunday at 1:30 p.m.

(Latest updates at the top.)

Bottom 2

Lemley appeared to strike out Bailey Dowling to begin the inning, but it was wiped out due to an illegal pitch. Dowling then used her second chance to line a double to left-center. Lemley worked her way out of trouble, retiring the next three batters.

Top 2

Kilfoyl allowed another infield single but was once again able to get out of trouble unscathed. She has allowed four hits, three of which haven't left the infield while the other was a lost in the sun in centerfield.

Bottom 1

Alabama went down in order in the bottom of the first as Virginia Tech freshman Emma Lemley struck out the side.

Top 1

A series of fielding mishaps put Alabama in an early hole. Virginia Tech leadoff hitter Kelsey Brown beat out an infield single to begin the game before Alabama shortstop Bailey Dowling was unable to handle a hard hit ball leading to another infield hit. From there, Alabama centerfielder Dallis Goodnight lost a ball in the sun to load the bases for the Hokies.

The Crimson Tide was able to get out of the jam as third baseman Ashley Prange snagged a line drive before stepping on the base to turn an unassisted double play. From there, Lexi Kilfoyl got Virginia Tech’s Kelsey Bennett to foul out to end the inning.

Starting lineup:

