Live Updates: Alabama Softball vs. Arizona at the Women's College World Series

Live stats, information and analysis from Oklahoma City as No. 3 Alabama takes on No. 11 Arizona

OKLAHOMA CITY— It's championship time for Alabama softball, and BamaCentral has you covered with all the action from the Women's College World Series.

The Crimson Tide opens up play in Oklahoma City against the Arizona Wildcats. The Cats are led by the winningest coach in college softball history Mike Candrea.

The two teams met up the last time the WCWS was played in 2019 with Alabama coming out on top 2-0 behind a shutout performance from Montana Fouts. In 14 career innings against Arizona, Fouts has given up zero earned runs.

Alabama (50-7) is coming into the World Series on a 18-game win streak all the way through the end of the regular season, the SEC Tournament, the regionals and the super regionals against Kentucky last weekend.

Arizona (41-13) defeated two of Alabama's conference counterparts, Ole Miss and Arkansas, in the regional and super regional respectively to reach Oklahoma City.

Both teams have the upperclassmen depth and experience to make a deep run in the tournament, but one team will start the week out in the loser's bracket.

There has already been a major upset on day one of the WCWS. In the first game of the series, unseeded James Madison beat the top overall seed Oklahoma 4-3 in extra innings. No. 5 Oklahoma State took care of business against unseeded Georgia 3-2.

Alabama begins its championship quest at 6 p.m., and the game will be broadcast on ESPN. Stay here for live updates.

