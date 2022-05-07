Live Updates: No. 8 Alabama Softball vs. Mo. 23 Missouri (Game 2)

Updates, stats and analysis from Rhoads Stadium for game two between the Tide and Tigers.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — It's the annual Power of Pink game at Rhoads Stadium for the second matchup between No. 8 Alabama and No. 23 Missouri.

The Tigers took game one 3-2 Friday night in extra innings. Missouri jumped in front with a two-run home run in the first inning. Alabama starter Montana Fouts held the Tigers scoreless for the next six innings, but the Crimson Tide offense could only muster two runs on solo home runs from Ashley Prange and Bailey Dowling.

Missouri was able to capitalize in the top of the eighth with a bases loaded walk that proved to be the game-winning run. The Tigers have now won eight in a row dating back to April 23 while Alabama has lost four of its last five. Team 26 looks to bounce back in front of another sold out Rhoads crowd.

First pitch is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. and will be streamed on SEC Network+.

BE SURE TO REFRESH YOUR BROWSER FOR THE VERY LATEST UPDATES!

(latest updates at the top)

Bottom 1- Alabama batting

END 1: Alabama 1, Missouri 1

A popup ends the frame, but Alabama puts together some quality at-bats to tie the game.

Dowling follows it up with a 12-pitch at-bat and lines one into the right/center gap to score Shipman all the way from first and ties up the game. Alabama 1, Missouri 1

Shipman battles through a 10-pitch at-bat to drive a single out to center field with two outs.

Both Alabama's first two batters get up 3-0 in the count, but neither can get on base. Prange flew out to right, and Tow struck out swinging.

Top 1- Missouri batting

MID 1: Missouri 1, Alabama 0

A popup ends from Wert ends the half inning.

Bailey takes the low outside pitch from Salter and drives it over the centerfield wall for a home run. For the second game in a row, Missouri takes the early lead on a first-inning home run. Missouri 1, Alabama 0

Bloodworth makes a diving stop at second base to retire Larid for the first out of the game.

The first pitch from Salter is a strike, and this game is underway.

Pregame

Alabama honored breast cancer survivors during the pregame ceremony as part of the Power of Pink game.

Alex Salter is making her first SEC start in the circle.

Alabama Starting Lineup (39-10, 14-8 SEC) Alabama Athletics 1. Ashley Prange- 3B Alabama Athletics 2. Kaylee Tow- 1B Alabama Athletics 3. Ally Shipman- C Alabama Athletics 4. Bailey Dowling- SS Alabama Athletics 5. Jenna Lord- RF Alabama Athletics 6. Abby Doerr- DP Alabama Athletics 7. Kat Grill- LF Alabama Athletics 8. Megan Bloodworth- 2B Alabama Athletics 9. Jenna Johnson- CF Alabama Athletics Starting pitcher- Alex Salter (4-0, 2.31 ERA)

Missouri Starting Lineup (33-17, 12-9 SEC)

1. Jenna Laird- SS

2. Brooke Wilmes- CF

3. Kendyll Bailey- 2B

4. Kimberly Wert- DP

5. Alex Honnold- RF

6. Casidy Chaumont- LF

7. Kara Daly- 3B

8. Emma Raabe- 1B

9. Hatti Moore- C

Starting pitcher- Lauren Krings (13-7, 3.11 ERA)