Live Updates: No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide vs No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs

Pregame

Alabama vs Georgia Warmups

Both special teams units are out on the field, as well as the quarterbacks for Alabama.

The rest of Alabama's skill players are out on the field. No notable players missing. The rest of Georgia's team has entered the stadium.

Nick Saban and the rest of the team have arrived for warmups. A warm reception from the crowd as always, but today even more so than usual due to Saban's false COVID-10 diagnosis.

Redshirt-junior defensive lineman LaBryan Ray is in street clothes and can be seen sporting a sling on his left arm.

Senior tight end Carl Tucker is also not dressed out for tonight's game. No sling or boot can be seen, but he will not be playing in tonight's game.

Game Preview

Believe it or not, we finally made it to game time.

This past week was a dramatic roller coaster for Alabama fans as Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban was revealed to have tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday afternoon. While Saban stated that he was asymptomatic and never ran a fever, Alabama fans everywhere could not help but feel worried for their coach.

The feeling of worry from fans on Wednesday evening was equally joyous on Friday evening as Alabama announced that Saban had tested negative on Thursday morning. On Saturday morning Saban's initial positive COVID-19 test was ruled a false-positive as Saban had never shown any symptoms and all five tests that he had taken between Thursday and Saturday morning had all shown negative results.

Bottom line, Saban will be on the sidelines coaching his Crimson Tide on Saturday night.

Last week in Oxford, Alabama pulled of a 63-48 win in an offensive slugfest against Ole Miss. Quarterback Mac Jones threw for 417 yards and two touchdowns while running back Najee Harris rushed for 206 yards and five touchdowns. The Alabama running game and passing efficiency will both be crucial as the Crimson Tide take on arguably the toughest defense it will face all season in the Bulldogs.

After Tennessee scored 21 points against Georgia in the first half of last week's matchup, the Bulldogs held the Volunteers to no points in the second half. Even more impressive was how successful Georgia was against the Tennessee rushing attack, holding the Volunteers to -1 rushing yards for the entirety of the game.

A key in tonight's game will be Georgia's offense limiting turnovers and keeping Alabama's potent offense off the field. If they can accomplish that, especially with Crimson Tide defensive back Jordan Battle out for the first half of tonight's game, the game could potentially lean in favor of the Bulldogs. That being said, Georgia also needs to hold the Crimson Tide offense at bay — a feat that no team has been able to do effectively so far this season.

Where: Bryant-Denny Stadium

Time: 7 p.m. CT

TV: CBS

Radio: Crimson TIde Sports Network (Play-By-Play: Eli Gold, Analyst: John Parker Wilson, Sideline: Rashad Johnson) CTSN on Sirius/XM 132/192

Online: CBSSports.com

Series info: Alabama and Georgia will meet for the 70th time. The Crimson Tide leads the all-time series, 40-25-4. Alabama also won the last time the two teams met, which was a 35-28 victory in the 2018 SEC Championship game in Atlanta.

The game marks the third-consecutive game this season that puts Saban up against one of his former assistants, this time in Georgia head coach Kirby Smart.

Keep an eye on: So far this season, Georgia has only allowed two offensive drives from opposing teams to enter the red zone. Equally as impressive, no team has scored a red zone touchdown against the Bulldogs so far this season.