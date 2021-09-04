Live Updates: Alabama vs. Miami at the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game in Atlanta

Live stats, information and analysis from Atlanta as No. 1 Alabama takes on No. 14 Miami at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

ATLANTA— It's finally game day Alabama fans. The bands are back, the fans are back and the teams are ready to go.

After a season filled with uncertainty, limited capacities and unusual circumstances in which the Crimson Tide ultimately came out on top with the national championship, it is time for the 2021 season.

Pregame

Specialists have taken the field for warmups including new Australian punter James Burnip.

The roof is being opened for the first time for a college game at Mercedes Benz Stadium. The Alabama sideline will be in the sun.

Nick Saban has made his initial walk through around Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Game Preview

Two storied programs will match up for the first time in nearly three decades when Alabama and Miami take the field in Atlanta for the Chick-fil-A Kickoff game.

This is a very familiar setting for the Crimson Tide. Alabama has played in Mercedes Benz Stadium five times since it opened in 2017, and this will be the seventh time the Tide has played in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff game, most recently in 2019 against Duke.

The Hurricanes are coming off an 8-3 season in 2020 and return an experienced team led by quarterback D'Eriq King.

Bryce Young will be making his first career start at quarterback for Alabama. Alabama is a perfect 14-0 in opening games under Nick Saban, who now enters his 15th season as the head coach of the Crimson Tide.

Where: Mercedes Benz Stadium

When: 2:30 p.m.

TV: ABC (Play-by-Play: Sean McDonough, Analyst: Todd Blackledge, Sideline: Todd McShay and Molly McGrath)

Radio: Crimson TIde Sports Network (Play-By-Play: Eli Gold, Analyst: John Parker Wilson, Sideline: Rashad Johnson) CTSN or on Sirius/XM 193

Online: WatchESPN

Weather forecast: Sunny with highs in the low 80s.

Series info: It's the 18th meeting between the Crimson Tide and the Hurricanes, but the first since 1993 which was a memorable game for Alabama fans that capped the 1992 National Championship season as the Tide upset No. 1 Miami in a dominant 34-13 Sugar Bowl victory. Alabama leads the all-time series 14-3. Bear Bryant was a perfect 10-0 against the Hurricanes.

