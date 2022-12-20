Live Updates: Alabama Women’s Basketball vs Southeastern Louisiana

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama women's basketball is on a roll (no pun intended) as the Crimson Tide has won seven consecutive games while maintaining a perfect home record. With two games left before Christmas, head coach Kristy Curry hopes to keep it up against Southeastern Louisiana in Coleman Coliseum.

Brittany Davis has had a stellar start to the season, currently ranking third in the SEC with 17.5 points per game. Jada Rice has also played well defensively; her 2.7 blocks only trail Mississippi State's Jessika Carter in the conference.

As a team, Alabama has shot the ball well, shooting an SEC-leading 39.3 percent from 3-point range.

Fourth Quarter

Alabama calls a timeout after Southeastern Louisiana opens the final quarter on a 5-0 run

Aliyah Nye returns for JaMya Mingo-Young

Third Quarter

JaMya Mingo-Young comes in for Nye. Nye leaves the floor with 18 points and 6 3-pointers

Loyal McQueen and Ryan Cobbins come in for Rice and Barber

Karly Weather and Rice come in for Cunningham and Davis

Megan Abrams and JeAnna Cunningham come in for Rice and Sarah Ashlee Barker

Alabama's defense forces a turnover to open the third quarter

Second Quarter

Brittany Davis gets called for a charge to end the half

Rice completes the layup after a pass from Loyal McQueen before the 30-second timeout

Hailey Giaratano makes both free throws for the Lions. 28-18 Alabama

Nye becomes the first double-digit scorer of the game with her fourth made 3-pointer

Megan Abrams comes in for Sarah Ashlee Barker

Jada Rice makes both free throws to push the Crimson Tide lead to nine

Aaliyah Nye gets the scoring started for Alabama in the second quarter

First Quarter

Alabama maintained its hot 3-point shooting to start the game, going 6-for-13 from beyond the arc. The shooting has been cold for the Lions, only going 1-for-5 from 3-point range.

The perimeter shooting was the difference maker in the first quarter, as three Alabama 3-pointers quickly pushed the lead out before the Lions made a couple shots to cut the lead to nine. It was 20-11 when the quarter ended.