Live Updates: Alabama Women’s Basketball vs Southeastern Louisiana
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama women's basketball is on a roll (no pun intended) as the Crimson Tide has won seven consecutive games while maintaining a perfect home record. With two games left before Christmas, head coach Kristy Curry hopes to keep it up against Southeastern Louisiana in Coleman Coliseum.
Brittany Davis has had a stellar start to the season, currently ranking third in the SEC with 17.5 points per game. Jada Rice has also played well defensively; her 2.7 blocks only trail Mississippi State's Jessika Carter in the conference.
As a team, Alabama has shot the ball well, shooting an SEC-leading 39.3 percent from 3-point range.
Keep refreshing the page for live updates, stats and analysis of Alabama's matchup against Southeastern Louisiana.
Fourth Quarter
- Alabama calls a timeout after Southeastern Louisiana opens the final quarter on a 5-0 run
- Aliyah Nye returns for JaMya Mingo-Young
Third Quarter
- JaMya Mingo-Young comes in for Nye. Nye leaves the floor with 18 points and 6 3-pointers
- Loyal McQueen and Ryan Cobbins come in for Rice and Barber
- Karly Weather and Rice come in for Cunningham and Davis
- Megan Abrams and JeAnna Cunningham come in for Rice and Sarah Ashlee Barker
Read More
- Alabama's defense forces a turnover to open the third quarter
Second Quarter
- Brittany Davis gets called for a charge to end the half
- Rice completes the layup after a pass from Loyal McQueen before the 30-second timeout
- Hailey Giaratano makes both free throws for the Lions. 28-18 Alabama
- Nye becomes the first double-digit scorer of the game with her fourth made 3-pointer
- Megan Abrams comes in for Sarah Ashlee Barker
- Jada Rice makes both free throws to push the Crimson Tide lead to nine
- Aaliyah Nye gets the scoring started for Alabama in the second quarter
First Quarter
Alabama maintained its hot 3-point shooting to start the game, going 6-for-13 from beyond the arc. The shooting has been cold for the Lions, only going 1-for-5 from 3-point range.
The perimeter shooting was the difference maker in the first quarter, as three Alabama 3-pointers quickly pushed the lead out before the Lions made a couple shots to cut the lead to nine. It was 20-11 when the quarter ended.