Live Updates: Alabama Women’s Basketball vs Southeastern Louisiana

The Crimson Tide aim to extend its winning streak to eight games against the Lions.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama women's basketball is on a roll (no pun intended) as the Crimson Tide has won seven consecutive games while maintaining a perfect home record. With two games left before Christmas, head coach Kristy Curry hopes to keep it up against Southeastern Louisiana in Coleman Coliseum.

Brittany Davis has had a stellar start to the season, currently ranking third in the SEC with 17.5 points per game. Jada Rice has also played well defensively; her 2.7 blocks only trail Mississippi State's Jessika Carter in the conference.

As a team, Alabama has shot the ball well, shooting an SEC-leading 39.3 percent from 3-point range.

Keep refreshing the page for live updates, stats and analysis of Alabama's matchup against Southeastern Louisiana.

Fourth Quarter

  • Alabama calls a timeout after Southeastern Louisiana opens the final quarter on a 5-0 run
  • Aliyah Nye returns for JaMya Mingo-Young

Third Quarter

UA vs. SELA Third Quarter
  • JaMya Mingo-Young comes in for Nye. Nye leaves the floor with 18 points and 6 3-pointers
  • Loyal McQueen and Ryan Cobbins come in for Rice and Barber
  • Karly Weather and Rice come in for Cunningham and Davis 
  • Megan Abrams and JeAnna Cunningham come in for Rice and Sarah Ashlee Barker
  • Alabama's defense forces a turnover to open the third quarter

Second Quarter

UA vs. SELA Halftime
  • Brittany Davis gets called for a charge to end the half
  • Rice completes the layup after a pass from Loyal McQueen before the 30-second timeout
  • Hailey Giaratano makes both free throws for the Lions. 28-18 Alabama
  • Nye becomes the first double-digit scorer of the game with her fourth made 3-pointer
  • Megan Abrams comes in for Sarah Ashlee Barker
  • Jada Rice makes both free throws to push the Crimson Tide lead to nine
  • Aaliyah Nye gets the scoring started for Alabama in the second quarter

First Quarter

Alabama maintained its hot 3-point shooting to start the game, going 6-for-13 from beyond the arc. The shooting has been cold for the Lions, only going 1-for-5 from 3-point range.

The perimeter shooting was the difference maker in the first quarter, as three Alabama 3-pointers quickly pushed the lead out before the Lions made a couple shots to cut the lead to nine. It was 20-11 when the quarter ended.

