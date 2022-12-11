Skip to main content

Live Updates: Alabama Women's Basketball vs. Southern Miss

The Crimson Tide Women's basketball team will look to extend their win streak to five and move to 7-2 as they take on the Southern Miss in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. 

Alabama is coming off their fourth straight win, a 61-52 win over Chattanooga on Dec. 3, in which Alabama used a great defensive effort to get the win.

Southern Miss is 5-3 on the year and they are coming off a 71-59 loss against Samford on Dec. 3. The Eagles struggled in the second half and let Samford pull away in the loss.

The Crimson Tide will look to set the pace of the game, something they struggled to do against a slower paced Chattanooga. While they shot the ball ok, the lack of possessions made the game close come the fourth quarter.

With Alabama looking for another road win early in the season, this game provides a chance to do just that. 

