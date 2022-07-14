Live Updates Gold Medal Softball Game: Team USA vs. Japan

HOOVER, Ala. — Going for the gold

It's the matchup everyone's been waiting for. USA vs. Japan, a rematch of the gold medal game at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and the 2008 Beijing Olympics where the Japanese came away with gold both times.

Now, in the finals of the 2022 World Games in Birmingham, Team USA has the opportunity to come away with the gold on home soil.

Both teams are undefeated in the World Games and have dominated their opponents. USA has wins over Italy, Chinese Taipei, Canada and Australia. In the four games, the Eagles are outscoring opponents 28-2 in the four games. Japan has picked up wins over Australia, Mexico, Puerto Rico and Chinese Taipei, outscoring opponents 29-1.

First pitch is scheduled for 8 p.m., and the game will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network with Alabama softball radio play-by-play man Gray Robertson and former Alabama outfielder Kayla Braud on the call.

BE SURE TO REFRESH YOUR BROWSER FOR THE VERY LATEST UPDATES!

(latest updates at the top)

Team USA Starting Lineup

1. Haylie McCleney- CF

2. Amanda Lorenze- LF

3. Hannah Flippen- SS

4. Charla Echols- 3B

5. Bubba Nickles- RF

6. Dejah Mulipola- C

7. Taylor Pleasants- 1B

8. Kinzie Hansen- DP

9. Janae Jefferson- 2B

Starting pitcher- Monica Abbott

Pregame

Abbott, Ally Carda, McCleney, Michelle Moultire, Mulipola and Nickles were all part of the Olympic team that lost to Japan last summer.

Monica Abbott gets the start in the circle for Team USA.

The Eagles are the designated home team for this final softball game of the World Games.

Team USA is donning the all red unforms with navy socks while Team Japan is wearing all white with red socks.

Team Japan Starting Lineup

1. Nodoka Harada- CF

2. Kyoko Ishikawa- LF

3. Yuka Ichiguchi- SS

4. Yamtao Fujita- DP

5. Hitomi Kawabata- 2B

6. Minori Naito- 1B

7. Yui Sakamoto- 3B

8. Yume Kirishi- C

9. Urara Fujimoto- RF

Starting pitcher- Sakura Miwa