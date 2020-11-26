Live Updates: Nick Saban Talks Shop from Quarantine on Hey Coach

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — After testing positive on Wednesday morning for COVID-19, Alabama football coach Nick Saban joined host Eli Gold and guest Marty Smith on Hey Coach live from his home while in quarantine.

Saban’s contraction of the virus comes just days before the Crimson Tide is set to take on Auburn in the Iron Bowl. While Saban’s absence is some cause for concern, Saban has put offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian in charge while he is away.

Along with Saban’s full confidence in Sarkisian, Saban also viewed this afternoon’s practice via cameras set up on the practice field. He will also not miss out on any coaches or team meetings thanks to Zoom.

With the release of the first College Football Playoff rankings on Tuesday evening, Auburn was revealed to be ranked No. 22 in the country. So far this season, the Tigers have accumulated a 5-2 record, with its two losses being at Georgia and at South Carolina.

While Auburn had a slow start to the season, it has slowly been gaining momentum on both sides of the football. While the Crimson Tide is a heavy favorite heading into Saturday, the Tigers are always a team that can sneak up on opponents.

While Hey Coach usually airs weekly throughout the football season on Thursday evenings, the show was moved to Wednesday night to make room for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Stay tuned for live updates and quotes from tonight's episode of Hey Coach:

Saban is expected to appear on the show beginning at 7 p.m. CT. Those interested can tune in on Alabama Athletics' various social media channels as well as YouTube.

Former Crimson Tide running back Shaun Alexander will be joining the show coming up next.

Alexander, who has 11 kids, joked that after he retired he flipped from offense to defense.

Alexander on success against Auburn back when he was a player: "We didn't really get to eat a lot of turkey [at Thanksgiving] but we really got to eat a lot of Tiger."

Another fun fact about Alexander's 11 children: he and his wife Val homeschool all 11 of them.

Alexander said that he his hosting 50-60 people for Thanksgiving. Said that having 20-something first cousins brings a lot of people around every year for the holidays.

Saban will be joining the show in just a few minutes. He will be joining from his home instead of being at Baumhower's Victory Grille in person due to his positive COVID test.

Saban said or the Iron Bowl that "it's a little bit sad to not be a part of that."

Marty Smith is also in quarantine due to contact tracing. Said that he one of his family members tested positive but is doing fine.

Saban is advocating that coaches should be able to at least be able to communicate with the team at halftime of the game. "It's not like you can catch it through the phone or something."

Saban has expressed full confidence in offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian taking his place on Saturday. Said that he has a solid history as a head coach and will do just fine.

According to Saban, he said that all the symptoms that he's shown so far are no worse that "a little head cold."

"You love it when they best players on your team are the best guys," Saban said of DeVonta Smith.

"This is a much better team now than they were," Saban said of Auburn. Notes that while they started out slow, the Tigers have gotten better and better as the season has progressed.

"I don't really remember a lot about the ones that we've won," Saban said of the Iron Bowl. Remembers a ton of defensive mistakes from last season's game.