Live Updates: Mississippi State Bulldogs at No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide

Fourth Quarter

*DeVonta Smith has tied Amari Cooper in the Alabama record books with his 31st touchdown catch. It capped a 99-yard drive. The catch was the fourth TD of the night for Smith and Bama is up 34-0 13:47 left. This one covered 10 yards.

*Bama's Ale Kaho appeared to partially block State's punt and the Tide takes over at its own 42.

*With 12:46 left, Bryce Young is in at quarterback for Bama.

*Young was plagued by two drops and the Tide will punt. Scott had good hang time and punted 32 yards to the State 14.

*Alabama is playing more dime tonight than it has all seasonl.

*State moved to the Alabama 42 but a pair of penalties backed them up their own 43. Time out Bulldogs, 5:54 to go.

*Marks caught a shovel pass and Tim Smith recovered a fumble. Bama takes over at the MSU 44. Play is under review.

*The review found that Marks fumbled. Marks was helped to the locker room with an injury.

*Trey Sanders, running behind the second offensive line, ran 20 yards and then for 21 to the 3. Sanders nearly scored but the Dogs bowed up. Young was ruled to have fumbled. After a reviewit was upheld. State has the ball at its 8.

*The second offensive line left to right is Javion Cohen, Tommy Brown, Chris Owens, Pierce Quick and Kendall Randolph.

*They're smiling in Vegas As Patrick Surtain II's 25-yard pick six makes it 41-0 with 2:12 remaining.

*Chase Allen's first appearance tonight kicking off resulted in a touchback.

*Ronald Williams Jr. saw his first action at corner on the final drive.

*Final score: Alabama 41, Mississippi State 0. The Tide is now 6-0 and the Bulldogs fell to 1-4.

Third Quarter

*Mississippi State will receive the second half kick.

*State will start at its own 13 after a penalty.

*Will Anderson tackled Jo'Quavious Marks for minus four.

*State punts and Bolden watched it go out of bounds at his own 33.

*After Harris ran for 12, Jones was sacked by Kobe Jones. Scott then punted to the State 35 for a 35-yard punt.

*Mathis has his second PBU of the game. Will Anderson then tackled Marks for a loss of four and once again, the Bulldogs will punt. Bolden fair caught it at his 12. There is 8:05 left in the quarter.

*Jones was near intercepted by Collin Duncan but it was ruled incomplete. Alabama will punt from its 19. There is 7:05 left in the third.

*Scott punted it in a wobbly fashion and it rolled for a 49-yarder to the State 42.

*Dylan Moses was called for unsportsmanlike conduct giving State a first down at the Tide 42.

*Rogers scrambled for a first down for 11 yards to the Tide 30.

*Mathis is down with an injury.

*A 28-yard pass from Rogers to Malik Heath to the 2 is being reviewed. It was ruled incomplete on the field.

*The reviews found that the pass was incomplete.

*State converted a fourth-and-one from its 21 with a pass to Marks to the 9.

*Dylan Moses intercepted in the end zone and unwisely returned it to the one rather than downing it for a touchback.

*Smith struck again. His 34-yard catch put the Tide in business at the 35 and then Harris ran for 14 more to the 50.

*From the Wildcat, Harris converted a third and short with three yards to the State 38.

End of the third quarter: Alabama 27, Mississippi State 0.

Second Quarter

*Reichard booted his second field goal of the day, a 24-yarder, and Alabama leads 20-0 with 14:52 left in the half. Drive was 1:18 in length, five plays 35 yards.

*Phidarian Mathis sacked Costello for a loss of four on first down.Mathis then batted down Costellos's next effort. Solid series for no. 48. State punted again after Costello was helped off the field.

*A nice return by Bolden was nullified by holding. Bama takes over at its own 35.

*Smith caught a third down pass from Jones to convert. The 8-yard gain gives Bama the ball at midfield.

*Harris converted a fourth-and-one to give his team the ball at the State 40. After a review, he was ruled short and State takes over at its 41.

*Freshman Will Rogers is now at quarterback for State. He sacked b y Chris Allen on third down and the Dogs will again punt. Bolden returned it four yards to his own 12. There is 7:18 left in the half.

*Trey Sanders in at halfback. He carried twice for ten yards a first down at his 22.

*On third and six, Jones hit Smith for a first down at the 36, a 10-yard gain. He then fired 13 yards to Bolden to the 49.

*With a nice shove from his line, Sanders carried to the State 39 for nine yards. Harris then checked in and ran 12 more to the 27.

*Jones scrambled for 13 to the 14, setting up that man again. Smith's 11-yard TD catch and Reichard's PAT have Bama up 27-0 with 1:43 left in the half. Drive was 12 plays 88 yards, 5:35.

*Alabama called time out with 34 seconds left in the half as State readied to punt it again. Bolden let it roll to the Tide 21.

*Halftime score: Alabama 27, Mississippi State 0

First Quarter

*Miller Forristall catches a 14-yard pass for a first down at the Tide 39.

*State won the toss and deferred. Slade Bolden and Trey Sanders. deep for Bama. Sanders returned from the end zone to the 16.

*A PI call on State gives Bama a first down at the State 46.

*Najee Harris ran 13 yards to the Bulldog 33 for another first down.

*Another PI call on State sets Bama up at the Bulldogs 23.

*Will Reichard capped an 8-play, 61-yard drive with a 40-yard field goal. Alabama leads 3-0 with 11:57 left in the first period.

*Reichard is kicking off and nailed a touchback.

*Brian Branch and Malachi Moore each broke up a Costello pass to force a three-and-out. Will Anderson had a quarterback hurry. Slade Bolden returned a punt to the 22.

*Three Harris runs produced a first down. A PI call on State was then reversed.

*State forced a Tide punt, and Charlie Scott kicked it 46 yards with hang time to the Sate 20.

*State punts to Slade Bolden. The ball was downed at the Tide 39.

*Harris ran for 10 but on the following play his 15-yarder was nullified by holding.

*Jones hit DeVonta Smith for 14 and a first to the Dogs 35. He then hit Smith for a 35-yard touchdown. Reichard made the PAT and Bama is up 10-0 at the 5:04 mark of the quarter. THe drive was six plays 61 yard in 1:58.

*Josh Jobe broke up a third down pass to force another punt. Bolden called for a fair catch at his own 43.

*Jones hit Smith for 53 yards and six points. Reichard's PAT made it 17-0 with 2:14 left in the quarter. Drive was three plays, 57 yards, 1:12. Alabama has scored on three of its first four possessions.

*Branch broke up a third down punt and State punted again. Bolden returned to the Staye 46. An illegal formation by state cost the Dogs five more to their own 41.

*Smith caught a 31-yarder from Jones to the 10. End of one, Alabama 17, State 0. Tide has the ball on the MSU six.

Pregame

*Alabama's team captains tonight are Mac Jones, Joshua McMillon and Patrick Surtain II.

*Charlie Scott is listed on the PA as the starting punter tonight.

*Alabama tight end Carl Tucker is going through drills. Defensive end LaBryan Ray is in street clothes.

*KJ Costellos is taking snaps with Mississippi State's first offensive line and will presumably start. Assist to Joel Coleman of SI's Cowbell Corner.

*Tight end Miller Forristall is moving fine on the ankle he injured against Georgia.

*Joining Slade Bolden on catching punts are Roydell Williams, Ronald Williams Jr and Jase McCellan.

*Juco transfer Roald Williams Jr. is in uniform for the first time tonight.

*Will Reichard is not working with the punters. He's concentrating on kick-offs and placekicking.

*It's Halloween. There's a full moon coming. It's Nick Saban's 69th birthday. Could be a crazy night.Charlie Scott and Ty Perine are the two punters in uniform for Alabama tonight.

Mississippi State at Alabama, pregame

Walk of Champions

Game Preview

Saturday's meeting between the University of Alabama and Mississippi State marks the first time that coaches Nick Saban and Mike Leach are pitted against one another. It is also Saban's 69th birthday only the second time he has coached on his birthday in his career.

The No. 2-ranked Crimson Tide enters this contest, 5-0, and coming off a 48-17 thrashing of Tennessee, while the Bulldogs are 1-3 and have lost three straight after defeating LSU during the conference's opening weekend.

Where: Bryant-Denny Stadium

Time: 6:00 p.m (CT)

TV: ESPN

Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network (Play-By-Play: Eli Gold, Analyst: John Parker Wilson, Sideline: Rashad Johnson) CTSN on Sirius/XM 132/192

Online: WatchESPN

Series info: Alabama and Mississippi State will meet for the 105th time on Saturday. The Crimson Tide leads the all-time series, 84-17-3 (81-18-3 NCAA) and won last year’s meeting in Starkville, 38-7. Alabama has played more games against State than any other opponent and the series, which began in 1896, is the fifth-oldest in UA history. The Crimson Tide enters this weekend riding a 12-game winning streak over the Bulldogs. Alabama head coach Nick Saban is 17-1 in his career against MSU, including a 12-1 mark while at UA.

Keep an eye on: Alabama will look to win its 95th consecutive game against unranked opponents on Saturday night. It is the longest streak in FBS history.

