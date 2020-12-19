Live Updates: No. 1 Alabama Crimson vs No. 7 Florida Gators

Alabama and Florida will meet in the SEC Championship for a record 10th time on Saturday night in Atlanta at 7 p.m (CT) on CBS

Pregame

The quarterbacks and specialists have taken the field for warmups and we are 60 minutes away from kickoff.

Today's officials are as follows: referee; Matt Loeffler, umpire; Tom Quick, center judge; Ron Turner, head linesman; Chad Green, line judge; Chuck Rice, field judge; Dan Gautreaux, side judge; Justin Larrew, back judge; Tra Boger, alternate officials; Lee Hendrick and Greg Thomas, instant replay; David Almand.

Alabama coach Nick Saban and the rest of the team have arrived inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium:

Game Preview

Even though this will be the first time Dan Mullen will face Alabama and Nick Saban as the head coach at Florida, one has to wonder if he thought "Oh no, not again," when the matchup was locked into place.

Mullen was in the SEC West for nine years at Mississippi State, from 2009-17, and every game had one thing in common, the Crimson Tide always won.

His Bulldogs even took the loss when they were ranked No. 1 in 2014, as Alabama pulled out a 25-20 victory. It was one of three times the SEC West meeting was decided by fewer than 17 points, including the 31-24 game in 2017 that went down to the wire.

That time freshman DeVonta Smith caught the game-winning 26-yard touchdown with 25 seconds remaining, giving everyone a sample of what Alabama would do to Georgia in overtime of the National Championship Game.

Overall, this will be the 10th meeting between Alabama and Florida in the SEC Championship Game, and the fifth since Saban arrived in Tuscaloosa in 2007.

Florida, with Tim Tebow at quarterback and Urban Meyer coaching, won the first meeting in 2008, 28-13, but Alabama won the rematch in 2009, 31-20, along with the 2015 and 2016 games as well.

Alabama clinched its 15th Western Division title (13th outright) with the 55-17 victory at LSU on Dec. 5. Florida also secured the SEC East on that same day, but lost last week to LSU.

Another ominous sign for the Gators is that Alabama has won 30 straight games against SEC East opponents, dating back to the 35-21 loss at then-No. 19 South Carolina on Oct. 9, 2010.

The 30 wins include a 6-0 record in the SEC Championship Game.

Alabama vs. Florida

Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

When: Saturday, 7 p.m. CT

TV: CBS (Play-by-Play: Brad Nessler, Analyst: Gary Danielson, Sideline: Jamie Erdahl)

Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network (Play-By-Play: Eli Gold, Analyst: John Parker Wilson, Sideline: Rashad Johnson, Host: Chris Stewart) CTSN on Sirius/XM: 137/190; Westwood One (Play-By-Play: Ted Emrich, Analyst: Derek Rackley)

Online: CBSSports.com

Last time out: Alabama wrapped up a 10-0 regular season, the first in SEC history, with a 52-3 win at Arkansas. Quarterback Mac Jones was just 24-for-29 for 208 yards in near-freezing temperatures, while Alabama had six rushing touchdowns, three by senior running back Brian Robinson Jr. DeVonta Smith scored Alabama's first touchdown on an 84-yard punt return .... Florida was stunned at home by LSU, 37-34, when a late 57-yard field goal in the fog held up.

Last meeting: The last time the programs met was the 2016 SEC Championship Game, a 54-16 victory for the Crimson Tide. Freshman quarterback Jalen Hurts was just 11-for-20 passes for 138 yards, but Alabama still dominated. Defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick returned an interception 44 yards for a touchdown, Josh Jacobs went 27 yards for a score with a blocked punt, and linebacker Reuben Foster led the defense with 11 tackles against Jim McElwain's Gators.

Series info: Alabama leads the series 25-14, and won the last six meetings in the series dating back to a 31-20 loss in the 2008 SEC Championship Game. Since took over as Alabama's head coach in 2007, the Tide has won six of seven against the Gators, including the last six consecutive.