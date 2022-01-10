Live Updates: No. 1 Alabama Football vs No. 3 Georgia at the 2022 CFP National Title Game

Live updates, stats and analysis as the Crimson Tide and the Bulldogs face each other at Lucas Oil Stadium in downtown Indianapolis.

INDIANAPOLIS — Everything has led to tonight.

At Lucas Oil Stadium on Monday night, top-ranked Alabama football will square off against the No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs in the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship Game.

Despite losing to the Crimson Tide back on Dec. 4 in the SEC Championship Game, the Bulldogs remain the favorite in tonight's contest. As of three hours before kickoff, Georgia is favored by three points.

Throughout the over 150 years of college football history, a postseason rematch in a game with national title implications has only happened five times. Monday night's game marks the sixth time. In those five rematches, the loser of the initial game came back to win the second matchup all five times.

The game is slated for an 7:15 p.m. CT kickoff and will be broadcast on ESPN.

For live stats and drive summaries, check out our live Fanalytix graphic on our message board.

Stay here at BamaCentral throughout tonight's game for live updates, stats and analysis as the Crimson Tide battle the Bulldogs for the 2022 CFP title.

Pregame:

We are now officially two hours away until kickoff.

Alabama's jerseys are prepped and ready to go in the locker room:

The quarterbacks and receivers have come out onto the field to begin warmups. John Metchie is wearing a track suit and is assisting the receivers, but will not participate in any further drills. Bryce Young is in the end zone stretching.

Special teams have come out onto the field, including punters and place kickers. Agiye Hall has also come out with the wide receivers.

Video of Young during warmups, courtesy of Katie Windham of BamaCentral:

Tonight's flipcard with both teams' respective rosters:

Big Al is ready to go:

The long snappers have joined the placekickers and on the field and are now warming up. The quarterbacks and receivers have retreated back to the locker room.

The quarterbacks have returned to the field with the centers. Chris Owens is dressed out and is snapping to Jalen Milroe. Seth McLaughlin is snapping to Bryce Young as first-string center. Darrian Dalcourt is snapping to Paul Tyson. Dalcourt will be playing tackle, but is one of the team's backup centers.

Game Preview

If it feels like this matchup just happened, it is because it did.

A little over a month since the two teams met in the SEC title game in Atlanta, No. 1 Alabama and No. 3 Georgia will rematch in Indianapolis, this time with a national championship on the line.

It is also a rematch of the 2018 College Football Playoff title game between the Crimson Tide and Bulldogs when Alabama came away with the 26-23 overtime victory on the walk-off pass from Tua Tagovailoa to DeVonta Smith.

This is Georgia's first CFP title game appearance since that 2018 game and second overall. It is Alabama's sixth CFP national championship appearance in eight years with three national championships.

Here's everything you need to know about No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 3 Georgia.

How to Watch CFP National Title Game

Who: No. 1 Alabama vs No. 3 Georgia, College Football Playoff National Championship Game

When: 7 p.m. CT, Monday, Jan. 10

Read More

Where: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana

TV: ESPN or Fubo.TV (Start with a 7-day free trial)

Opening line per SI Sportsbook: Georgia -3

Series: The Crimson Tide and the Bulldogs have met a total of 71 times, with Alabama holding a 42-25-4 advantage in the series. The Crimson Tide currently has a seven-game winning streak over the Bulldogs dating back to 2008. Kirby Smart has faced Alabama four times as the head coach, and does not have any wins.

Most recently, the two teams met on Dec. 4 in the SEC Championship game with Alabama coming away with the 41-24 victory. In that game, Georgia was undefeated and No. 1 with the Crimson Tide coming away with the upset win. Bryce Young threw for 421 yards and three touchdowns, locking up the Hesiman that day. It was the same final score of the 2020 regular season matchup in Bryant-Denny Stadium

Last time out: Alabama handled business against No. 4 Cincinnati in the CFP Semifinal at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas. Behind a 204-yard rushing performance from Brian Robinson Jr. and stifling defensive pressure, the Crimson Tide beat the Bearcats 27-6 to grab a spot in the national championship for the second year in a row.

Down in Miami in the other semifinal, Georgia had complete control over No. 2 Michigan in the Orange Bowl. Stetson Bennett III had over 300 passing yards, and the Georgia defense forced three turnovers in the 34-11 win over the Wolverines to secure the rematch with Alabama.